Sunrisers Eastern Cape Playing XI, SA20 2025
News
January 7, 2025 - 8:42 pm

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Playing XI, SA20 2025: Best SEC Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

As defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape aim to build on last season’s title-winning campaign.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Playing XI, SA20 2025

With the SA20 2025 season approaching, Sunrisers Eastern Cape strengthened their squad in the auction held earlier in October. England’s fast bowler Richard Gleeson, signed for R2.3 million was their most expensive player.

As defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape aim to build on last season’s title-winning campaign. Led by Aiden Markram, the squad includes key players like Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, and Simon Harmer.

They are joined by overseas stars Tom Abell, Liam Dawson, and pre-signed players Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, and Zak Crawley.

Their wildcard pick, David Bedingham, and domestic addition Okuhle Cele (R175,000) in the auction, further bolster the team. With a balanced mix of talent, Sunrisers Eastern Cape looks ready to defend their title.

SEC Squad and Players List for SA20 2025:

Aiden Markram, Zak Crawley, Roelof van der Merwe, Liam Dawson, Ottneil Baartman, Marco Jansen, Beyers Swanepoel, Caleb Seleka, Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Hermann, Patrick Kruger, Craig Overton, Tom Abell, Simon Harmer, Andile Simelane, David Bedingham, Okuhle Cele, Richard Gleeson, Daniel Smith (rookie).

Based on the squad assembled above, let’s see how Sunrisers Eastern Cape might arrange their strongest playing XI for the upcoming SA20 2025 season.

Strongest SEC Playing XI for SA20 2025:

  • Aiden Markram
  • Jordan Hermann
  • Zak Crawley
  • Tristan Stubbs
  • Liam Dawson
  • Marco Jansen
  • Roelof van der Merwe
  • Simon Harmer
  • Richard Gleeson
  • Andile Simelane
  • Ottneil Baartman

Bench: Beyers Swanepoel, Caleb Seleka, Patrick Kruger, Craig Overton, Tom Abell, David Bedingham, Okuhle Cele, Daniel Smith

Strongest Points:

  • The presence of all-rounders like Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, and Roelof van der Merwe offers flexibility in both batting and bowling departments.
  • Aiden Markram brings experience and composure as a leader, alongside his ability to contribute with both bat and ball.
  • With Jansen, Gleeson, Simelane, and Baartman, the team boasts a well-rounded pace attack for all phases.

Weakest Points:

  • They have only one LHB in the top seven.
  • Beyond the frontline pacers (Jansen, Gleeson, Simelane, Baartman), the bench lacks experienced backup seamers.

