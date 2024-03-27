Suresh Raina's epic comment after watching MS Dhoni's sensational 2.27m stretch catch

MS Dhoni rolled back the clock when he took an outstanding diving catch to dismiss Vijay Shankar.

The evergreen MS Dhoni rolled back the clock when he took a sensational catch on Tuesday (March 26), when Chennai Super Kings were facing Gujarat Titans at Chepauk. In the second innings of the match, Gujarat had lost both their openers with only 34 runs on the board in their pursuit of a 207-run target.

Local boys Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar tried to resurrect the Gujarat's innings but an acrobatic effort from MS Dhoni ended Shankar's stay at the crease. Daryl Mitchell bowled a full ball on fourth stump, which Shankar tried to play straight without moving his feet. The ball took the outside edge of the bat and Dhoni dived to his right to take an outstanding catch.

Dhoni had stretched 2.27 m to his right to take the catch. The crowd loved the effort of the 42-year-old while the commentators also praised the legend. Dhoni's former India and CSK teammate Suresh Raina also lauded him for his effort.

Suresh Raina's epic comment after watching MS Dhoni's catch

Raina posted a video on social media with the caption, "Yeh baat yaad rakhiye sir #tigerabhizindahai @mahi7781 bhai 🙌 Always going strong & inspiring everyone around 🔥💪"

Chennai Super Kings had a near-perfect game as they won the match by 63 runs. Batting first on a good wicket, they scored 206/6 with the help of useful contributions from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, and Shivam Dube. Daryl Mitchell and debutant Sameer Rizvi also chipped in with useful contributions.

WATCH: MS Dhoni takes a magnificent diving catch to send back Vijay Shankar

With the ball, CSK were disciplined as none of the Gujarat batter other than Sai Sudharsan could even cross the 25-run mark. All of their bowlers picked up atleast a wicket except Ravindra Jadeja. Gujarat Titans were never in the match and they were given a thrashing by the home side.

