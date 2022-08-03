Suryakumar Yadav Jumps to career-best No.2 in ICC T20I Player Rankings; Virat Kohli drops further below

The Indian batter is now only two rating points behind top-ranked T20I player Babar Azam.

After returning to form with an exceptional knock in the 3rd T20I versus the West Indies on Tuesday (August 2), Suryakumar Yadav has also made a significant gain in the ICC T20I rankings.

The Indian batter has made a three-place jump to secure the No.2 spot in the player rankings for the shortest format at the international stage.

He has closed in on numero uno Babar Azam, the Pakistan skipper and longstanding owner of the spot, who is there with 818 rating points. Reflective of his rise in India's T20I set-up, Suryakumar is only two points behind the modern-day Pakistan batting star.

The Mumbai and India right-hander had recently produced his maiden T20I century playing against England in the third and final T20I of the series.

After twin failures in the Caribbean, Suryakumar Yadav came roaring back to scoring ways with a match-winning hand of 76 off 44 deliveries in the third game of the series in St Kitts.

Suryakumar Yadav only Indian batter in top 10 of ICC T20I rankings

The attacking Suryakumar Yadav is the only Indian batter part of the top 10 players in the ICC T20I rankings for men, with young Ishan Kishan (14), skipper Rohit Sharma (16) and KL Rahul (20) being the only others from the proud batting nation to be part of the top 20 players in the list.

The most shocking, however, is the alarming dip that the great Virat Kohli has undergone with his T20I ranking. Kohli is now down at 28th in the list with just 539 rating points.

The dip, though, is mainly down to the number of games Kohli has skipped since the start of the year for India in the shortest format. From February till now, the right-hander has missed all 15 of India's previous 17 T20Is.

Coming back to Suryakumar, the batter has leapfrogged Mohammad Rizwan, Aiden Markram and David Malan in the T20I rankings.

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav plays a ridiculous ramp shot in his 44-ball 76

Rizwan (794) has a six-point rating difference with Markram, who has a lead of 57 points from Malan.

Below them in the top 10 is Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch with 716 rating points, placed 48 points above New Zealand opening batter Devon Conway.

Following them in the list are Sri Lankan Pathum Nissanka, West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran and Kiwi veteran Martin Guptill with 661, 652 and 643 rating points, respectively.