'No shame in admitting' - Suryakumar Yadav accepts criticism over 50-overs struggles

The aggressive and dominant T20I player admitted his numbers in the longer version haven't been upto scratch and is focused on uplifting his ODI game.

Suryakumar Yadav says he carries "no shame" in accepting his ODI returns for India haven't been upto scratch. The aggressive right-hander, who continues to ace the T20Is at the highest level, hasn't been able to impose himself on opposition attacks in 50-overs cricket despite evident skill and ability.

Reeling perhaps from irregular game time in a previous three-year calendar dominated by the build-up towards consecutive T20 World Cups as a middle-order backup in ODIs for India, Suryakumar has endured a lacklustre run in the longer version of the game.

Even as India have identified him as a potential game-changer for the 2023 World Cup, the experienced 32-year-old is averaging a measly 24.33 after 26 matches. The strike-rate is befitting of Suryakumar Yadav's esteemed standards and impact - 101.38 - but the consistency of runs has been missing.

He endured a record three successive ducks in the ODI series against Australia in late March and had a best score of 35* off 30 over three matches versus the West Indies in the Caribbean earlier this month, which only further raised question marks on his spot and the team management's backing of his promise.

Suryakumar Yadav admits 'very bad' 50-overs returns

Speaking at the post-match media interaction in Guyana on Tuesday (August 8) as a 'Player of the Match' for his blistering 83 off 44 deliveries in the third T20I, Suryakumar Yadav accepted his 50-overs trails and revealed what the communication on his ODI struggles has been from coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma.

The think-tank is understood to have given their wholehearted aggressor space and time to find out his best mode of potential contribution to the side. The Dravid-Rohit duo have been extremely patient with Suryakumar, allowing him the critical game time to learn the rigours of the ODI game and unleash his best eventually.

"Agar mai honest hoon toh, mujhe pata hai mere one-day ke numbers bilkul kharab hain aur isme koi sharam nahi hai bolne mai, subko pata he hai (To be honest, my one-day numbers are absolutely bad and there’s no shame in admitting that, everybody is aware," Suryakumar said.

"We all talk about honesty and you have to be, but how you can improve is more important. Rohit (Sharma) and Rahul (Dravid) sir have told me that this is the format that I don’t play much so you have to play it more and think about it."

"If you are batting in the last 10-15 overs, think what you can do for the team. All we want you from his play 45-50 ball if you are getting to bat in the 15-18 overs, play your own game. It’s in my hand now how to change the responsibility into an opportunity," he added.