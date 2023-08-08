WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav falls but hits maximum to bring up his century of T20I sixes

SKY became the third Indian to achieve this feat after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and 13th overall.

After suffering two consecutive defeats against West Indies in the ongoing five-match T20I series, Team India found themselves in urgent need of a victory in the 3rd match. Posting a competitive total of 159 runs on the scoreboard, the Windies also began strongly with the ball, swiftly dismissing debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal for 1 and Shubman Gill for 6.

Walking out to the crease in such a critical situation, Suryakumar Yadav showcased unwavering determination right from the start. His approach was characterized by aggression and he lived up to it by crafting a scorching half-century in a mere 23 balls. This achievement matched his joint-quickest fifty in T20I matches.

Although his innings concluded after amassing 83 runs, it was adorned with four colossal sixes and 10 well-placed fours. This propelled him to achieve 100 sixes in his 49th innings, ranking him second only to Evin Lewis in reaching this milestone quickly. Among Indians, he became the third to achieve this feat after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and the 13th overall.

Indian spinners deliver the goods to restrict Windies to a competitive total

However, SKY brought up his record with his famous 'supla shot' as he managed to send off a Romario Shepherd delivery over the boundary line in the tenth over while falling to the ground to complete the shot.

Suryakumar Yadav completed 100 sixes from just 1007 balls in T20I.



What a player....!!!!#SuryakumarYadav #INDvswi pic.twitter.com/Jj5pAHAb1T — Md Nayab 786 🇮🇳 (@mdNayabsk45) August 8, 2023



From the outset, following West Indies' choice to bat after winning the toss, Kyle Mayers and Brandon King effectively constructed a 50-run opening partnership and set the foundation for a towering total. However, this partnership was broken by Axar Patel. Subsequently, Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Johnson Charles, followed by Nicholas Pooran, who was endeavoring to drive the attack forward.

ALSO READ: "I'd like to become like him" - Akeal Hosein's 10-year-old tweet showing admiration for India star goes viral

As the innings progressed, Captain Rovman Powell took the helm, concluding West Indies' batting effort on a strong note. The team accumulated a total of 159 runs for the loss of 5 wickets within the stipulated 20 overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.