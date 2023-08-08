"I'd like to become like him" - Akeal Hosein's 10-year-old tweet showing admiration for India star goes viral

Many commended Hosein for emulating the skills of the Indian all-rounder, a player heralded for his ability to influence matches with both his batting and bowling prowess.

A 10-year-old tweet by Windies cricketer Akeal Hosein about an India star garnered widespread attention after the West Indies all-rounder played a pivotal role in securing victory over the Men in Blue in the 2nd T20I match. Hosein who back then had recently made his debut in first-class cricket for Trinidad and Tobago at the age of 20, openly expressed his admiration for the Indian all-rounder even before making his own appearances in List A or T20 matches.

The spotlight on Hosein's achievements intensified due to his exceptional performance against India during the second T20I held in Guyana. His impactful contribution included the crucial dismissals of Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson, resulting in impressive figures of 2 for 29. Hosein's skillful left-arm spin played a pivotal role in curbing the Indian batting momentum, limiting their total to 152 for 7.

During the chase, the West Indies seemed to be comfortably progressing, led by Nicholas Pooran's aggressive batting display. However, after Pooran's departure, their momentum wavered and India capitalized on the opportunity, securing four wickets in just 12 deliveries. In fact, India gained an advantage, with the hosts needing 24 runs from 24 balls with only two wickets in hand.

Akeal Hosein's performance was lauded by fans and experts alike

This is precisely when Hosein rose to the occasion. In the 18th over, he struck a boundary off Arshdeep Singh, maintaining steady progress on the scoreboard. Further, in the 19th over, he delivered another boundary against Mukesh Kumar, ultimately sealing a remarkable victory for the West Indies.

In the aftermath of his outstanding performance, the comment section of Hosein's decade-old tweet about Ravindra Jadeja overflowed with congratulatory messages. Many commended Hosein for emulating the skills of Jadeja, a player heralded for his ability to influence matches with both his batting and bowling prowess.

"One day... I'd like to become a player like him..." tweeted Hosein tagging Ravindra Jadeja on October 16, 2013. Needless to say, the tweet did not gather much traction back then. Almost 10 years later, the tweet resurfaced. Cricket fans across the globe started to retweet, like and comment on it.

One day... I'd like to become a player like him... @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/VLb9DRwf66 — Akeal Hosein (@AHosein21) October 16, 2013



