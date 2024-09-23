Suryakumar Yadav sledged by junior India pacer after low scores in Duleep Trophy

SKY was dismissed in both innings by the same bowler.

India's short-format skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who made a return from his thumb injury in the Duleep Trophy, did not have a memorable return.

In fact, SKY managed twin scores of 5 and 16 in his two innings capping off a forgettable outing post his recovery from injury.

Notably, both times, he was dismissed by a junior India pacer.

Surya's innings was cut short, not once but twice, falling prey and getting dismissed to his World Cup-winning India teammate Arshdeep Singh.

Following that, Arshdeep had a bit of fun at the expense of Surya during the course of the match.

An Indian Express report claimed that after dismissing Surya in the first innings, Arshdeep roamed around SKY's dressing room and said to him, "Aise khelna chahiye tha" (That's how you should have played it).

Apparently, Arshdeep did it with an exaggerated imitation of Sruya's shot, which brought out laughter from Surya.

Suryakumar, Arshdeep set sights on Test team return

Suryakumar Yadav had hoped to showcase his mettle in the red-ball format and earn a place in India's Test side with a long schedule lined-up ahead.

He has represented India in just one Test thus far, against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year at home but an innings of 8 off 20 balls meant that he was shown the door immediately never to return in whites since.

On the other hand, Arshdeep was on the verge of receiving his first-ever Test call-up for India, but the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection panel opted for Yash Dayal and Akash Deep as the third and fourth pacers in the squad for the Bangladesh series.

Nevertheless, his recent six-wicket haul in the Duleep Trophy could reignite his chances.

