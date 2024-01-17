Suryakumar Yadav undergoes successful groin surgery

Suryakumar recently faced a series of medical procedures within a short timeframe, the first being treatment for an ankle injury.

Suryakumar Yadav has successfully undergone a sports hernia surgery. The news was confirmed by the Indian star on his social media handle. Suryakumar, currently the top-ranked T20I batter, recently faced a series of medical procedures within a short timeframe, the first being treatment for an ankle injury.

The ankle injury occurred during the T20I series of the South Africa tour last month when the 33-year-old twisted his ankle while fielding in the third T20I at the New Wanderers Stadium, necessitating surgical intervention.

“Surgery done,” Suryakumar wrote in an Instagram post while sharing a picture from the hospital bed and added he will be back “very soon”.

“I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon,” he added.

Although these dual surgeries are expected to keep him on the sidelines for an extended period, reports suggest that he is anticipated to make a comeback in time for the IPL 2024.

Suryakumar is currently unavailable for the ongoing three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan due to the aforementioned injury. His presence is crucial in India's squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be co-hosted by West Indies and the USA in June. With an impressive track record in the format, Suryakumar has amassed 2141 runs in 57 innings at an average of 45.55, featuring four centuries and 17 half-centuries.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has adopted a patient approach in the rehabilitation of its contracted players over the past couple of years, resulting in the timely recoveries of notable players such as Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer, among others.

