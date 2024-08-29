South Africa star issues clarification for social media post mocking Suryakumar Yadav's T20 World Cup 2024 final catch

SKY's catch of David Miller in the final over proved to be game-changing as the wicket helped India seal the thrilling tie by seven wickets in the end.

A South African star has issued a clarification on his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) for making a cheeky post taking a dig at India's Suryakumar Yadav for his controversial catch during the T20 World Cup 2024 Final where the two teams had locked horns.

SKY's catch of David Miller in the final over proved to be game-changing as the wicket helped India seal the thrilling tie by seven wickets in the end.

Suryakumar took the catch near the boundary rope where he had to time it to perfection as he had to cross over the boundary rope while releasing the ball in the air and making it in time onto the ground to complete the catch.

Keeping the catch in perspective, Tabraiz Shamsi had recently taken to his official account on X and shared a post, which showed a group of boys closely checking a catch taken near the boundary ropes.

Shamsi shared the video with the following caption:

"If they used this method to check the catch in the world cup final maybe it would have been given not out 😅"

Tabraiz Shamsi issues clarification for social media post mocking Suryakumar Yadav's catch

Shamsi soon received some backlash from the fans who saw the post and was quick to reply with a clarification as an effort to do damage control.

Check the post below.

The left-arm spinner wrote, "In case some people dont understand that it's meant to be a joke and no one is crying... let me explain it to you like a 4 year old child 🤗 It's A Joke"

In case some people dont understand that it's meant to be a joke and no one is crying... let me explain it to you like a 4 year old child 🤗



It's



A



Joke — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) August 29, 2024

ALSO READ: 'Best day for Pakistan Cricket': Fans react after Shaheen Afridi's snub for 2nd Bangladesh Test

Suryakumar Yadav, who was named India's latest T20I captain following the retirement of Rohit Sharma from the shortest format, is currently playing in the Buchi Babu Invitational tournament as he sets his sights to make a return in the whites ahead of India's long Test schedule this year.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube