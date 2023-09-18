Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib faces serious backlash over misogynist remarks

The admiration for his stellar Asia Cup debut swiftly turned into condemnation from women's rights activists and feminists when his derogatory social media posts about women came to light.

Bangladeshi fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib found himself embroiled in controversy, following misogynistic remarks he made on social media criticizing working women. This controversy emerged just days after Sakib's impressive debut on the international stage.

During his maiden appearance in the Asia Cup, Sakib achieved a notable feat by dismissing Indian captain Rohit Sharma. He displayed exceptional composure, ultimately securing victory for Bangladesh in the final over. However, the admiration for his stellar performance swiftly turned into condemnation from women's rights activists and feminists when his derogatory social media posts about women came to light.

Tanzim posted on Facebook last year, "If the wife works, the husband's rights are not ensured. If the wife works, the child's rights are not ensured. If the wife works, her elegance is damaged. If the wife works, the family is ruined. If the wife works, the veil is ruined. If the wife works, society is ruined."

Notable journalists and activists condemn Tanzim's posts

Notably, a significant portion of the workforce in Bangladesh's garment factories, which have been instrumental in driving the country's economic growth in recent years is comprised of women.

In another post, Tanzim warned men that their sons would not have a "modest" mother if they married "a woman who is accustomed to free mixing with her male friends in a university".

Writer Swakrito Noman characterized the comments as "deeply offensive" in a widely-circulated Facebook post, urging the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to address the matter and for Tanzim to issue an apology. Journalist Mejbaul Haque additionally remarked on Monday, "The status of such a distorted form of misogyny is unacceptable. No matter how big a star he is!"

The BCB said it was investigating.

