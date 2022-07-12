'Three ducks in top 4' — Twitter reacts as India bundle out England for 110 in first ODI

India seamers put on a show in the ODI series opener at The Oval on Tuesday to bundle out England for 110 in 25.2 overs - their lowest ever ODI total.
 Tue, 12 Jul 2022
Four of England’s top six batters were dismissed for a duck.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami made great use of the overcast, seam and swing friendly conditions after Rohit Sharma won the toss in the first ODI on Monday, denting England’s batting order with a brilliant display of fast bowling.

England, who amassed 498/4 against Netherlands last month - the highest-ever team total in ODI history - were bundled out for 110 in 25.2 overs to register their lowest total in the format.

Bumrah started off with a double-wicket maiden, dismissing Jason Roy and Joe Root for ducks, before Ben Stokes too, edged one behind off Shami on his first ball. England went from 7/3 to 26/5, with Bumrah dismissing Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone in quick succession.

Jos Buttler attempted a fight with a 32-ball 30, but was bounced off by Shami, who became the fastest Indian to 150 ODI wickets in his 80th outing.

Bumrah returned to bag the last two wickets and complete his best ever ODI returns of 6/19, his second five-for in the format.

