'Three ducks in top 4' — Twitter reacts as India bundle out England for 110 in first ODI
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami made great use of the overcast, seam and swing friendly conditions after Rohit Sharma won the toss in the first ODI on Monday, denting England’s batting order with a brilliant display of fast bowling.
England, who amassed 498/4 against Netherlands last month - the highest-ever team total in ODI history - were bundled out for 110 in 25.2 overs to register their lowest total in the format.
Bumrah started off with a double-wicket maiden, dismissing Jason Roy and Joe Root for ducks, before Ben Stokes too, edged one behind off Shami on his first ball. England went from 7/3 to 26/5, with Bumrah dismissing Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone in quick succession.
Jos Buttler attempted a fight with a 32-ball 30, but was bounced off by Shami, who became the fastest Indian to 150 ODI wickets in his 80th outing.
Bumrah returned to bag the last two wickets and complete his best ever ODI returns of 6/19, his second five-for in the format.
Here's how Twitter reacted to India's brilliant bowling display:
Jinxed them proper....#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/gHfKc5AxCo— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) July 12, 2022
England 84/8 in an ODI against India... they really are the most see-saw cricketing nation at the moment, only operating in the extremes... meanwhile SA scored over 300 against British Lions!— brett Fish anderson (@BrettFishA) July 12, 2022
This is cheating now by the way.— sachin aggarwal (@sachina70103828) July 12, 2022
India came to play ODI match today but England only wants to play 20 over,😛😂😂
We don't Kohli for your team today. Rohit and Dhawan are enough for this score.
India will thrash you just like we did in T20 & Tests.#Englandchoked. #BattingFlop https://t.co/zjYgFoUN0x
England- we have the strongest batting line up ever with— priyanshu sahu (@priyans09464059) July 12, 2022
Roy
Bairstow
Root
Stokes
Buttler
Livingstone
ali
Shami and bumrah- Not really.
PP- 30/5
Test match field with bumrah Shami this could have ended with 60— Ritik maheshwari (@Ritikdonalways) July 12, 2022
Shudder to think how sorely Shami-Bumrah will be missed when they leave.— Dhruva Prasad (@DhruvaPrasad9) July 12, 2022
As much as Sehwag-Gambhir, Sachin-Ganguly, Dhoni-Yuvraj, Rohit -Kohli, if not more.
Once in a lifetime pairing.#INDvsENG #ENGvsIND #CricketTwitter
Boom Boom #Bumrah 🔥— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) July 12, 2022
Take a bow to Jasprit Bumrah 👏
What a spell in 1st ODI match.Bumrah such a rare talent, Team India are very fortunate to have the diamond and the name is #JaspritBumrah 👏 #IndvsEngOnSonyTen #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/vvsHDDe6vQ
