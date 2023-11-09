"Talk sense to a fool...": Twitter spat between Hafeez and Vaughan escalates

Hafeez previously took issue with Vaughan's comments on Pakistan and urged him to address England's own problems first.

Former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has once again engaged in a war of words with former England captain Michael Vaughan. Hafeez launched a scathing criticism against Team India's Virat Kohli, denouncing his unbeaten 101 off 121 deliveries against South Africa as a selfish performance.

In response, Vaughan playfully suggested that Hafeez's criticism of Kohli stemmed from a past incident where Kohli clean-bowled Hafeez during the T20 World Cup in 2012. This verbal exchange continued as Hafeez indirectly ridiculed Vaughan in a new social media post on Thursday, referring to the former English cricketer-turned-commentator as a 'fool'.

Mohammad Hafeez wrote on X: "Talk sense to a fool and he calls u foolish…"

Interestingly, Hafeez had also rebuked Michael Vaughan after the latter criticized Pakistan's team selection for their 2023 World Cup match against New Zealand. Hafeez took issue with Vaughan's comments and later urged him to address England's own issues first.

Talk sense to a fool and he calls u foolish…. — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 9, 2023

Mohammed Hafeez heaps plaudits on Ben Stokes

During England's 2023 World Cup match against the Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday (November 8), key all-rounder Ben Stokes delivered a crucial performance, scoring his first-ever World Cup century with 108 runs off 84 balls.

Lauding Stokes for his batting exploits, Mohammad Hafeez opined on how a batter can play selfless cricket. Hafeez wrote, "Saviour of the ship @benstokes38. Good under pressure anchoring the innings where required with aggressive intent to get Maximum runs for the team to win at the end. Sheer example to differentiate Selfish vs Selfless approach."

England secured their second win of the tournament, courtesy of Stokes' heroics as they successfully defended the 340-run target, securing a comprehensive 160-run victory over the Dutch.

