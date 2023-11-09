WATCH: Kane Williamson jokingly checks up on Angelo Mathews' helmet strap post controversy

In Sri Lanka’s previous match against Bangladesh, Mathews faced a timed-out dismissal. Without even facing a single delivery, he was sent back to the pavilion due to a delay in taking his position at the crease.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews had a light-hearted moment on the field during the match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand earlier today (November 9) in Bengaluru. Mathews, only days after making history as the first player to be timed out in international cricket, was approached by the Kiwi skipper to check on his helmet's strap.

Williamson and Trent Boult greeted Mathews with a smile as he walked in to bat against New Zealand. Walking out to the crease in the ninth over after Sri Lanka lost the wicket of Charith Asalanka, Mathews and the Blackcaps players shared a friendly exchange, playfully discussing Mathews' helmet strap, which elicited a grin from the Sri Lankan as well.

What happened with Angelo Mathews against Bangladesh?

In Sri Lanka’s previous match against Bangladesh, Mathews faced a timed-out dismissal. Without even facing a single delivery, he was sent back to the pavilion due to a delay in taking his position at the crease.

Batting at number 6, Mathews encountered an issue with his helmet's strap, which resulted in him being unable to take his position within the stipulated time. This prompted the Bangladesh players to appeal. In response, on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth conferred and made the decision to dismiss Mathews.

Following Mathews' dismissal, Bangladesh successfully bowled out the Sri Lankans for a total of 279 runs in 49.3 overs in New Delhi. They then chased down the 280-run target with three wickets and 8.1 overs to spare.

Kane Williamson asking Angelo Mathews if he had checked his Helmet strap when he came to bat. 😂😂😂#NZvsSL #WorldCup2023india #ICCWorldCup #AngeloMatthews pic.twitter.com/cHbdneWEZ8 — Saber (@SabirCafe) November 9, 2023

