U19 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where to Watch LIVE Broadcast on TV in India, South Africa and other locations, Fixtures and venues
The U19 World Cup has always been an exciting tournament for the players and the viewers. The action in the competition is unmatched, and the talent galore every time. This tournament provides opportunities for budding cricketers to showcase their superior talent to the world and stamp their authority.
The Under-19 World Cup 2024 will commence on January 19, with as many as 16 teams participating in the competition. The tournament will last till February 11, and 41 matches will be played in this duration. Five venues allocated are Benoni, East London, Kimberley, Potchefstroom, and Bloemfontein.
U19 World Cup 2024 Format
The teams are placed in four groups of four sides each. The top three from each group will go through the Super Sixes stage. The teams will then be divided into two groups of six nations each.
The top two teams from each group will go to the semifinal. The winners of the semifinal will contest for the eventual trophy. The knockout stage will take place in Benoni.
What happened last time?
India U-19 are the defending champions, as they won the trophy in 2022. England U-19 are the runners-up in the competition. Raj Bawa won the Man of the Match award for his all-round performance in the final.
Dewald Brevis won the Man of the Series award. He top-scored (506) in the tournament at an average of 84.33. Dunith Wellalage was the leading wicket-taker, with 17 wickets at an average of 13.59 and a strike rate of 19.41.
U19 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming and Broadcast Details
The Star Sports Network will telecast the live stream of the U-19 World Cup 2024 in India. Disney+ Hotstar will stream the games on mobiles for free.
In the UK, the match will be streamed on Sky Sports.
Amazon Prime Video will telecast the matches in Australia.
SuperSport will telecast the games in South Africa.
Willow TV will show the game in the USA.
ICC Under-19 World Cup Squads
Group A
India: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari
Bangladesh: Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Boranno, Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha
Ireland: Philippe le Roux (c), Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Daniel Forkin, Kian Hilton, Ryan Hunter, Finn Lutton, Scott Macbeth, Carson McCullough, John McNally, Jordan Neill, Oliver Riley, Gavin Roulston, Matthew Weldon, Reuben Wilson. Non-Travelling Reserves: Adam Leckey, Hayden Melly, James West
USA: Amogh Arepally, Rayaan Bhagani, Aaryan Batra, Khush Bhalala, Prannav Chettipalayam, Arya Garg, Siddarth Kappa, Bhavya Mehta, Aarin Nadkarni, Manav Nayak, Parth Patel, Rishi Ramesh (c), Utkarsh Srivastava, Ateendra Subramanian, Aryaman Suri. Reserves: Arjun Mahesh, Ansh Rai, Aryan Satheesh
Group B
England: Ben McKinney (c), Luc Benkenstein, Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Charlie Allison, Charlie Barnard, Jack Carney, Jaydn Denly, Eddie Jack, Dominic Kelly, Sebastian Morgan, Haydon Mustard, Hamza Shaikh, Noah Thain, and Theo Wylie
South Africa: David Teeger, Juan James, Martin Khumalo, Tristan Luus, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, and Ntando Zuma
West Indies: Stephan Pascal (c), Nathan Sealy, Jewel Andrew, Mavendra Dindyal, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Edward, Tarrique Edward, Reon Edwards, Deshawn James, Jordan Johnson, Divonie Joseph, Raneico Smith, Isai Thorne, Steve Wedderburn, Adrian Weir
Scotland: Owen Gould (c), Uzair Ahmad, Harry Armstrong, Logan Briggs, Jamie Dunk, Bahadar Esakhiel, Ibrahim Faisal, Rory Grant, Adi Hegde, Mackenzie Jones, Manu Saraswat, Qasim Khan, Nikhil Koteeswaran, Ruaridh McIntyre, Alec Price
Group C
Australia: Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O'Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, Hugh Weibgen
Sri Lanka: Sineth Jayawardena (c), Pulindu Perera, Hirun Kapurubandara, Ravishan Nethsara, Rusanda Gamage, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dinura Kalupahana, Malsha Tharupathi, Vishva Lahiru, Garuka Sanketh, Duvindu Ranatunga, Ruvishan Perera, Supun Waduge, Vihas Thewmika, Vishen Halambage. Travelling Reserves: Dinuka Tennakoon, Hiran Jayasundara
Zimbabwe: Nathaniel Hlabangana, Panashe Taruvinga, Ronak Patel, Campbell MacMillan, Ryan Kamwemba, Brendon Sunguro, Calton Takawira, Matthew Schonken (c), Anesu Kamuriwo, Newman Nyamhuri, Mashford Shungu, Kohl Eksteen, Panashe Gwatiringa, Ryan Simbi, Munashe Chimusoro
Namibia: Alex Volschenk (c), Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, Hansie de Villiers, JW Visagie, Ben Brassell, Jack Brassell, Henry van Wyk, Zacheo van Vuuren, Nico Pieters, Faf du Plessis, Woutie Niehaus, PD Blignaut, Hanro Badenhorst, Junior Kariata, Ryan Moffett
Group D
Afghanistan: Naseer Khan (c), Numan Shah, Hassan Eisakhil, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ali Ahmad Nasar, Jamshid Zadran, Sohail Khan Zurmati, Rahimullah Zurmati, Allah Mohammad, Arab Gul Momand, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Bashir Ahmad, Khalil Ahmad, Zahid Afghan. Reserves: Wahidullah Zadran, Nasir Hassan, Usman Shinwari
Pakistan: Saad Baig (c), Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah and Ubaid Shah
New Zealand: Oscar Jackson (c), Mason Clarke, Sam Clode, Zac Cumming, Rahman Hekmat, Tom Jones, James Nelson, Snehith Reddy, Matt Rowe, Ewald Schreuder, Lachlan Stackpole, Oliver Tewatiya, Alex Thompson, Ryan Tsourgas, Luke Watson (Reserves: Ben Breitmeyer, Nick Brown, Henry Christie, Robbie Foulkes, Josh Oliver, Amogh Paranjpe)
Nepal: Dev Khanal (c), Arjun Kumal, Aakash Tripathi, Dipak Prasad Dumre, Durgesh Gupta, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Bishal Bikram KC, Subhash Bhandari, Deepak Bohara, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Rangu Thapa Macar, Bipin Rawal, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Akash Chand
ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 Schedule
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|January 19
|Ireland vs USA
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|January 19
|South Africa vs West Indies
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|January 20
|Bangladesh vs India
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|January 20
|Scotland vs England
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|January 20
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|Buffalo Park, East London
|January 21
|Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|January 21
|New Zealand vs Nepal
|Buffalo Park, East London
|January 22
|Bangladesh vs Ireland
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|January 22
|Australia vs Namibia
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|January 23
|South Africa vs England
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|January 23
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Buffalo Park, East London
|January 24
|Sri Lanka vs Namibia
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|January 24
|West Indies vs Scotland
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|January 24
|Nepal vs Pakistan
|Buffalo Park, East London
|January 25
|India vs Ireland
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|January 25
|Zimbabwe vs Australia
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|January 26
|USA vs Bangladesh
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|January 26
|England vs West Indies
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|January 26
|Afghanistan vs Nepal
|Buffalo Park, East London
|January 27
|Zimbabwe vs Namibia
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|January 27
|South Africa vs Scotland
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|January 27
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|Buffalo Park, East London
|January 28
|India vs USA
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|January 28
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|January 30
|A1 vs D2
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|January 30
|C2 vs B3
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|January 30
|D1 vs A3
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|January 31
|A4 vs D4
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|January 31
|D3 vs A2
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|January 31
|C1 vs B2
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|January 31
|C3 vs B1
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|February 1
|B4 vs C4
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|February 2
|A1 vs D3
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|February 2
|B3 vs C1
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|February 2
|B1 vs C2
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|February 3
|D1 vs A2
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|February 3
|D2 vs A3
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|February 3
|B2 vs C3
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|February 6
|SF 1 - AD1 vs BC2
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|February 8
|SF 2 - BC1 vs AD2
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|February 11
|Final
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
