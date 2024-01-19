U19 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where to Watch LIVE Broadcast on TV in India, South Africa and other locations, Fixtures and venues

The Under-19 World Cup has always been an exciting tournament for the players and the viewers.

The U19 World Cup has always been an exciting tournament for the players and the viewers. The action in the competition is unmatched, and the talent galore every time. This tournament provides opportunities for budding cricketers to showcase their superior talent to the world and stamp their authority.

The Under-19 World Cup 2024 will commence on January 19, with as many as 16 teams participating in the competition. The tournament will last till February 11, and 41 matches will be played in this duration. Five venues allocated are Benoni, East London, Kimberley, Potchefstroom, and Bloemfontein.

U19 World Cup 2024 Format

The teams are placed in four groups of four sides each. The top three from each group will go through the Super Sixes stage. The teams will then be divided into two groups of six nations each.

The top two teams from each group will go to the semifinal. The winners of the semifinal will contest for the eventual trophy. The knockout stage will take place in Benoni.

What happened last time?

India U-19 are the defending champions, as they won the trophy in 2022. England U-19 are the runners-up in the competition. Raj Bawa won the Man of the Match award for his all-round performance in the final.

Dewald Brevis won the Man of the Series award. He top-scored (506) in the tournament at an average of 84.33. Dunith Wellalage was the leading wicket-taker, with 17 wickets at an average of 13.59 and a strike rate of 19.41.

U19 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The Star Sports Network will telecast the live stream of the U-19 World Cup 2024 in India. Disney+ Hotstar will stream the games on mobiles for free.

In the UK, the match will be streamed on Sky Sports.

Amazon Prime Video will telecast the matches in Australia.

SuperSport will telecast the games in South Africa.

Willow TV will show the game in the USA.

ICC Under-19 World Cup Squads

Group A

India: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari

Bangladesh: Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Boranno, Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha

Ireland: Philippe le Roux (c), Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Daniel Forkin, Kian Hilton, Ryan Hunter, Finn Lutton, Scott Macbeth, Carson McCullough, John McNally, Jordan Neill, Oliver Riley, Gavin Roulston, Matthew Weldon, Reuben Wilson. Non-Travelling Reserves: Adam Leckey, Hayden Melly, James West

USA: Amogh Arepally, Rayaan Bhagani, Aaryan Batra, Khush Bhalala, Prannav Chettipalayam, Arya Garg, Siddarth Kappa, Bhavya Mehta, Aarin Nadkarni, Manav Nayak, Parth Patel, Rishi Ramesh (c), Utkarsh Srivastava, Ateendra Subramanian, Aryaman Suri. Reserves: Arjun Mahesh, Ansh Rai, Aryan Satheesh

Group B

England: Ben McKinney (c), Luc Benkenstein, Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Charlie Allison, Charlie Barnard, Jack Carney, Jaydn Denly, Eddie Jack, Dominic Kelly, Sebastian Morgan, Haydon Mustard, Hamza Shaikh, Noah Thain, and Theo Wylie

South Africa: David Teeger, Juan James, Martin Khumalo, Tristan Luus, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, and Ntando Zuma

West Indies: Stephan Pascal (c), Nathan Sealy, Jewel Andrew, Mavendra Dindyal, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Edward, Tarrique Edward, Reon Edwards, Deshawn James, Jordan Johnson, Divonie Joseph, Raneico Smith, Isai Thorne, Steve Wedderburn, Adrian Weir

Scotland: Owen Gould (c), Uzair Ahmad, Harry Armstrong, Logan Briggs, Jamie Dunk, Bahadar Esakhiel, Ibrahim Faisal, Rory Grant, Adi Hegde, Mackenzie Jones, Manu Saraswat, Qasim Khan, Nikhil Koteeswaran, Ruaridh McIntyre, Alec Price

Group C

Australia: Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O'Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, Hugh Weibgen

Sri Lanka: Sineth Jayawardena (c), Pulindu Perera, Hirun Kapurubandara, Ravishan Nethsara, Rusanda Gamage, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dinura Kalupahana, Malsha Tharupathi, Vishva Lahiru, Garuka Sanketh, Duvindu Ranatunga, Ruvishan Perera, Supun Waduge, Vihas Thewmika, Vishen Halambage. Travelling Reserves: Dinuka Tennakoon, Hiran Jayasundara

Zimbabwe: Nathaniel Hlabangana, Panashe Taruvinga, Ronak Patel, Campbell MacMillan, Ryan Kamwemba, Brendon Sunguro, Calton Takawira, Matthew Schonken (c), Anesu Kamuriwo, Newman Nyamhuri, Mashford Shungu, Kohl Eksteen, Panashe Gwatiringa, Ryan Simbi, Munashe Chimusoro

Namibia: Alex Volschenk (c), Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, Hansie de Villiers, JW Visagie, Ben Brassell, Jack Brassell, Henry van Wyk, Zacheo van Vuuren, Nico Pieters, Faf du Plessis, Woutie Niehaus, PD Blignaut, Hanro Badenhorst, Junior Kariata, Ryan Moffett

Group D

Afghanistan: Naseer Khan (c), Numan Shah, Hassan Eisakhil, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ali Ahmad Nasar, Jamshid Zadran, Sohail Khan Zurmati, Rahimullah Zurmati, Allah Mohammad, Arab Gul Momand, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Bashir Ahmad, Khalil Ahmad, Zahid Afghan. Reserves: Wahidullah Zadran, Nasir Hassan, Usman Shinwari

Pakistan: Saad Baig (c), Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah and Ubaid Shah

New Zealand: Oscar Jackson (c), Mason Clarke, Sam Clode, Zac Cumming, Rahman Hekmat, Tom Jones, James Nelson, Snehith Reddy, Matt Rowe, Ewald Schreuder, Lachlan Stackpole, Oliver Tewatiya, Alex Thompson, Ryan Tsourgas, Luke Watson (Reserves: Ben Breitmeyer, Nick Brown, Henry Christie, Robbie Foulkes, Josh Oliver, Amogh Paranjpe)

Nepal: Dev Khanal (c), Arjun Kumal, Aakash Tripathi, Dipak Prasad Dumre, Durgesh Gupta, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Bishal Bikram KC, Subhash Bhandari, Deepak Bohara, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Rangu Thapa Macar, Bipin Rawal, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Akash Chand

ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 Schedule

Date Fixture Venue January 19 Ireland vs USA Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein January 19 South Africa vs West Indies JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom January 20 Bangladesh vs India Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein January 20 Scotland vs England JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom January 20 Pakistan vs Afghanistan Buffalo Park, East London January 21 Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Kimberley Oval, Kimberley January 21 New Zealand vs Nepal Buffalo Park, East London January 22 Bangladesh vs Ireland Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein January 22 Australia vs Namibia Kimberley Oval, Kimberley January 23 South Africa vs England JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom January 23 New Zealand vs Afghanistan Buffalo Park, East London January 24 Sri Lanka vs Namibia Kimberley Oval, Kimberley January 24 West Indies vs Scotland JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom January 24 Nepal vs Pakistan Buffalo Park, East London January 25 India vs Ireland Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein January 25 Zimbabwe vs Australia Kimberley Oval, Kimberley January 26 USA vs Bangladesh Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein January 26 England vs West Indies JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom January 26 Afghanistan vs Nepal Buffalo Park, East London January 27 Zimbabwe vs Namibia Kimberley Oval, Kimberley January 27 South Africa vs Scotland JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom January 27 Pakistan vs New Zealand Buffalo Park, East London January 28 India vs USA Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein January 28 Australia vs Sri Lanka Kimberley Oval, Kimberley January 30 A1 vs D2 Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein January 30 C2 vs B3 Kimberley Oval, Kimberley January 30 D1 vs A3 JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom January 31 A4 vs D4 Willowmoore Park, Benoni January 31 D3 vs A2 Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein January 31 C1 vs B2 Kimberley Oval, Kimberley January 31 C3 vs B1 JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom February 1 B4 vs C4 Willowmoore Park, Benoni February 2 A1 vs D3 Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein February 2 B3 vs C1 Kimberley Oval, Kimberley February 2 B1 vs C2 JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom February 3 D1 vs A2 Willowmoore Park, Benoni February 3 D2 vs A3 Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein February 3 B2 vs C3 JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom February 6 SF 1 - AD1 vs BC2 Willowmoore Park, Benoni February 8 SF 2 - BC1 vs AD2 Willowmoore Park, Benoni February 11 Final Willowmoore Park, Benoni

