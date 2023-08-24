Umesh Yadav joins County Championship side Essex for remainder of the season

Umesh will be taking the place of New Zealand's swift cricketer Doug Bracewell in the team. This addition makes Umesh the second overseas player in the squad, alongside Simon Harmer.

Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav has secured a deal with Essex to participate in the final trio of matches within the ongoing County Division One Championship. The English club officially disclosed the news, revealing that Umesh will be taking the place of New Zealand's swift cricketer Doug Bracewell in the team. This addition makes Umesh the second overseas player in the squad, alongside Simon Harmer.

Umesh had previously represented Middlesex last year, playing in three Championship matches where he managed to secure four wickets at an average of 71.50. However, his stint was prematurely curtailed due to a quadriceps injury he sustained while competing against Gloucestershire in the Royal London One-Day Cup. Umesh is now eligible for selection in Essex's forthcoming home fixtures against Middlesex and Hampshire, as well as their away encounter against Northamptonshire.

Umesh said via a press release, "I am really pleased to join Essex and make what I hope will be some valuable contributions to the team's success this year. I enjoyed playing in England with Middlesex last season, and it will be good to return and test myself in those conditions again, especially in the midst of a title race."

With a notable international career record, Umesh has participated in 57 Test matches, 75 ODIs, and nine T20Is for the Indian cricket team and has amassed an impressive combined total of 288 wickets. His most recent performance for India took place during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June. In this match at The Oval, Umesh contributed with a match-haul of 2 for 131 as India suffered a defeat by a margin of 209 runs.

Essex's upcoming championship fixture is slated against Middlesex, slated for September 4th. Currently positioned as the second-ranking team on the points table, Essex trails behind Surrey.

