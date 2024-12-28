News
Mayank Agarwal
News
December 28, 2024 - 3:46 pm

Did IPL Teams Miss a Trick? Unsold Batter From IPL 2025 Auction Makes Franchises Regret After Slamming Consecutive Centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He has decided to let his bat do the talking to give a fitting reply to the snub.

Mayank Agarwal

Dynamic India batter Mayank Agarwal, who went unsold at last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction has decided to let his bat do the talking to give a fitting reply to the snub.

Agarwal played the last two seasons for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but had subpar performances. In IPL 2023 he played 10 games, scoring 270 and 27.0 while in IPL 2024 he amassed 64 runs at an average of 16.0.

However, his current form definitely serves as a testament to the sheer amount of firepower he packs and will make the IPL teams rue for not picking him up at the IPL 2025 auction.

His latest ton came during a match between Karnataka and Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing domestic 50-over tournament – Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Mayank Agarwal registered a stellar unbeaten century of 100* off just 45 deliveries, striking the ball at an explosive rate of 222.22. His innings comprised seven fours and as many sixes.

Notably, this was the Karnataka skipper’s second consecutive ton in the tournament, having slammed the previous one in the last match against Punjab. In that match as well, Mayank Agarwal remained unbeaten on 139* and helped his team pull off a thrilling one-wicket win.

Mayank Agarwal’s fireworks help Karnataka maintain unbeaten run in VHT

Speaking about today’s match, Agawal’s quickfire knock helped Karnataka maintain the unbeaten run in the VHT so far. With the win against Arunachal, Karnataka registered four wins in four matches and currently tops Group C with 16 points.

After Arunachal Pradesh posted a relatively easy target of 167, Mayank along with his partner Abhinav Manohar came out all guns blazing. While Mayank hit a century, Abhinav also complemented his partner well with an aggressive display finishing on 66* (41) as Karnataka sealed the contest by a massive margin of 10 wickets.

ALSO READ: India and Mumbai Indians Star Fails To Fire After Return to 50-Over Cricket Following a Year-Gap

Mayank’s knock thus serves as a testament to the sheer amount of talent and firepower he packs and his current form will definitely make the IPL teams rue for not picking him up at the IPL 2025 auction.

IPL 2025 auction
mayank agarwal
Vijay Hazare Trophy

