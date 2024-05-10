'Village Cricket Pro max:' WATCH this hilarious failed run-out attempt in BAN vs ZIM match

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe were involved in village-level cricket during the second delivery of the 20th over of the first innings in the fourth T20I in Dhaka.

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe were involved in village-level cricket during the second delivery of the 20th over of the first innings in the fourth T20I in Dhaka. A comedy of errors unfolded, leaving the fans and players bewildered alike.

Blessing Muzarabani bowled a slower back-of-a-length delivery to Tanvir Islam, who defended it slightly away from the bowler. Initially, the non-striker called for a quick single but some confusion broke, and two batters paused for a moment before running again, providing a clear run-out chance.

However, the bowler couldn’t target the stumps, and the ball went away from the wicketkeeper towards the third man, enabling the batters to take an overthrow. Another confusion between the batters resulted in both standing at one end, and the fielder threw the ball towards the bowler’s end to affect an easy run-out.

However, the fielder, Johnathan Campbell, again fumbled but had ample time to collect the ball and hit the stumps only inches away from him. But he couldn’t shatter the sticks to provide a lifeline to the batter, who almost completed two runs, and other Zimbabwe fielders couldn’t believe it.

Fans react to Zimbabwe’s hilarious missed run-out opportunities

The Bangladeshi batters provided multiple run-out chances in one ball, but Zimbabwe were too slippery to affect them. The comedy of errors was shocking, for it was one of the poorest fielding displays in an international rubber.

Multiple hilariously surprising moments have unfolded in this sport over the years, but only a few of them can compete with what transpired in Dhaka earlier today. It won’t be an exaggeration to say this missed opportunity was among the top worst efforts by an international side, and cricket has seen some of the worst fielding performances since its inception.

As the video got on social media platforms, the users started giving their reactions, with most of them making fun of the fielding show of everyone involved in that comical missed attempt. We have curated a few of them here.

Here are some reactions:

Extensive research and analysis needed on how he missed that run out 😂😂 https://t.co/ktd2F3FpGZ — Prasenjiit Dey (@CricPrasen) May 10, 2024

I have never seen this in my life before. What is this level of fielding in international cricket? 🤯🤯🤯



This is some street cricket between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe 😂😂❤️❤️❤️ #BANvZIM pic.twitter.com/XT31CckteS — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 10, 2024

Directly from kamran akmal school of fielding — rishu (@rishushukla1991) May 10, 2024

If Priyadarshan directed Lagaan https://t.co/SnzE9jlOmQ — Srinivas R (@srini_r_twit) May 10, 2024

Zimbabwe is taking inspiration from Pakistan — vinuuu sam (@SamVinuuu) May 10, 2024

Talking about the game, Bangladesh were folded on a mere 143 in 19.5 overs while batting first. The game currently hangs well in balance, with Zimbabwe requiring another 88 runs in 11 overs, having seven wickets in hand.

