Virat Kohli, KL Rahul return; Jasprit Bumrah ruled out - India announce Asia Cup squad

India have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, to be played in the UAE from August 27.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul return, while Jasprit Bumrah misses out with injury.

India’s 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2022 was announced on Monday, August 8. Virat Kohli, who had opted out from the team’s recent white-ball tour of the West Indies returns, so too does KL Rahul, who has been out of action since the conclusion of IPL 2022 with injury and later covid-19.

Meanwhile, fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been sidelined with back injury.

India squad for Asia Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal

Backups:Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar

