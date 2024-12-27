Virat Kohli Receives Apology From Former Australian Cricketer for ‘Arrogant’ Comment After the Sam Konstas Incident

Following yesterday’s Sam Konstas incident, Kerry, who was on air, said Kohli’s career is built on arrogance.

Former Australian cricketer and current broadcaster Kerry O’Keefe has issued an apology to Virat Kohli after calling him “arrogant” on the first day of the Boxing Day Test. Following yesterday’s Sam Konstas incident, Kerry, who was on air, said Kohli’s career is built on arrogance.

“Kohli has built his whole career on arrogance. Suddenly, he identified that in a debutant and seemed to resent it,” he exclaimed.

However, he has realised his mistake and taken his words back while offering an apology to Virat Kohli during commentating earlier today. Calling Kohli a “passionate cricketer”, Kerry said he was probably annoyed seeing Konstas having a similar swagger.

“I want to apologise for calling Virat Kohli’s behaviour arrogance. I shouldn’t have said that. He has got a swagger and plays his cricket like that. I think when he saw another player showing swagger like him, he got a bit annoyed and reacted in that fashion. Kohli is a passionate cricketer and his aggression is what makes him a competitive cricketer.”

Virat Kohli gets out after a well-made 36 in the second innings

After Australia piled up a massive 474 in the first innings, India didn’t have the brightest of starts, for they lost Rohit Sharma in just the second over. Soon, KL Rahul also departed after looking good due to an unplayable delivery by Pat Cummins.

However, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli formed a vital century stand for the third wicket, and Kohli looked really good during his stay in the middle. He left deliveries outside the off-stump line and didn’t try overhitting his shots, which helped him find his rhythm and play close to his body.

However, an unfortunate run-out of Yashasvi Jaiswal broke his concentration, and Kohli fell into the trap as Australia got him again by bowling outside the off-stump line. He should have converted it into a big score because the track didn’t have enough demons for Aussie bowlers.

Anyway, this innings would give him some confidence after looking listless in the last two games. He should build on from here and take the momentum forward in the coming innings.

