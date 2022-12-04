Watch: Virat Kohli makes a superhuman grab to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan

The Indian batting great showcased his brilliance in the close-in with another exceptional grab off his hands to send the Bangladeshi allrounder back.

Virat Kohli showed off his brilliance in the field once again with a stunning grab to help India dismiss a dangerous looking Shakib Al Hasan in the ODI series opener against Bangladesh on Sunday (December 4).

The Indian batting great pulled off an excellent diving grab in the short cover region off a drive by Shakib against off-spinner Washington Sundar. Despite Shakib timing the ball well, he was made to do the long walk back by a perfectly timed catch from Kohli.

The former India skipper made a valiant jump and full-stretched dive to his right to take a memorable catch, which made for wonderful viewing and allowed the tourists to send the well set Shakib back to the pavillion, reigniting life in the contest in Mirpur.

It wasn't the first that Virat Kohli had come up with a spectacular effort in the field at short cover or mid-wicket, but certainly one that the modern-day legend would savour, considering the critical nature of the breakthrough it provided to his team.

Shakib undone by a Kohli special

The catch was on display at the halfway mark of the 24th over of the Bangladeshi run-chasing. Facing Washington's slow, dipping off-spinners, Shakib, batting set on 29 off 37, was undone by an exceptional effort from Virat Kohli, who dived full-stretched and took a catch with both his feet up in the air.

It was almost a superhuman effort from Kohli, as the ball was racing away to his right for what felt like a well-timed stroke aimed for the off-side boundary. Instead, Shakib was forced to do the long walk back, with Kohli reviving India's hopes of defending a measly 187-run target.

Virat Kohli was rightfully delighted and jubillant about his effort for the catch given the athleticism required for the same. The 34-year-old has been an inspirational figure when it comes to the fitness standards for the rest of world cricket and all the good work put into his physique came to very good use for what was an incredible catch.