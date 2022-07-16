Vitality T20 Blast finals day 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch T20 Blast semis and final Live, Schedule, Date and Time

The T20 Blast 2022 has reached its summit, with the two semifinals and a final lined-up in Birmingham.

Yorkshire take on Lancashire while Somerset face Hampshire in the two mouth-watering semifinal clashes of T20 Blast 2022.

After a month and a half of intense on-field action during the league stage and the quarterfinals, the T20 Blast 2022 is up for its closure on Saturday (July 16) night in Birmingham. The tournament will conclude with its annual finals day, featuring the two semi-final clashes before the summit clash in Edgbaston.

Yorkshire is set to lock horns with Lancashire in the first two of the two semifinals, followed by Hampshire's bout with Somerset for the remaining spot in the finals.

The three matches are set to attract bumper crowds at the famous ground in Birmingham, which recently hosted the keenly followed Test match between India and England.

Yorkshire have had a stellar turnaround in the tournament as they stand two steps shy of lifting the T20 Blast trophy despite finishing fifth in the North Group points table. The Headingley-based club defeated South Group toppers Surrey in the quarterfinal.

Before hammering Essex in their quarterfinal, Lancashire finished second in the North Group standings with 8 wins from 14 matches.

Somerset pulled of a record 191-run win over Derbyshire in their quarterfinal, having clinched the second spot in the South Group table with 10 victories.

Hampshire pulled off a surprise victory over North Group toppers Warwickshire in quarterfinal 2. They had made the cut for the next round with a fourth-place finish in South Group, winning nine and losing five of their games.

Also Read: T20 Blast 2022: Where to watch on TV, Live Streaming and Radio details, Teams, Squad and Schedule

T20 Blast finals day: Date and Timings for the T20 Blast 2022 semifinals and final

1st semifinal - Yorkshire versus Lancashire - IST 3:30 PM - Birmingham

2nd semifinal - Hampshire versus Somerset - IST 7:30 PM - Birmingham

Final TBC IST 11:15 PM - Birmingham

Where to watch the T20 Blast 2022 Finals day Live streaming and Radio details

All three finals day T20 Blast 2022 matches will be available for live streaming via the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) website and England cricket app in UK. On Radio, the fixtures can be followed in UK on BBC Radio Stations. For extensive coverage, viewers can also tune into 5 Live Sports Extra. Indian viewers can enjoy the matches live on the Fancode app.

Country TV & Live Streaming Channel India FanCode New Zealand Sky Sports NZ South Africa SuperSport Australia Fox Sports Pakistan Ten Sports USA Willow TV Middle East OSN Sports Cricket HD North Africa OSN Sports Cricket HD Afghanistan LEMAR Tv Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Pakistan, Bhutan FanCode

T20 Blast 2022 Finals day: Where to watch on TV

There will be no live telecast for the finals day in India but UK-based cricket fans can enjoy the experience on Sky Sports.