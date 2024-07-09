'Want to ruin Anderson's retirement' - West Indies star makes shocking statement

West Indian pacer Shamar Joseph praised England star James Anderson before expressing his wish to ruin his farewell Test in the series opener at Lord's, starting July 10.

West Indian star cricketer Shamar Joseph praised England's great James Anderson before expressing his desire to ruin his final Test match at Lord's, which begins on July 10. The first Test of the three-match series between England and the West Indies happens to be Anderson's last international match. The 41-year-old has picked up 700 wickets in an astounding 187 matches, placing third all-time in Test wickets behind only the spin duo Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old cricketer has been spectacular in his limited two Test outings earlier this year. He emerged as the star of the West Indies' historic drawn series in Australia at Gabba in Brisbane. Joseph, who wished to ruin James Anderson's farewell party, had nothing but appreciation for the English star player.

The Guyana-born star grabbed 13 wickets at an average of 17.30 in his first series in Australia, including seven wickets in the second innings of the last Test match at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane. The young bowler's bravery proved crucial in the West Indies' first Test win in Australia since 1997.His great performance in the series made him earn a contract in the IPL 2024 for the KL Rahul-led LSG franchise.

You could say he’s perfect because he has a lot of wickets at this level: Shamar Joseph

In the same vein, Shamar revealed that James Anderson has been an amazing player for his side over the years. The 24-year-old bowler reveals that Anderson has been his idol since his childhood, owing to his wonderful career. In addition to this, the right-arm fast bowler says that the English bowler seems perfect at this moment owing to his 700 wickets in his bucket.

“He is such an amazing player. Someone I have looked up to. Someone who is very good at this level. You could say he’s perfect because he has a lot of wickets at this level. Definitely, I would want to ruin that farewell for him,” Joseph told reporters on Monday.

The West Indies star cricketer further said that he is too excited for the series as the iconic Lords Cricket Stadium's pitch sets to offer a lot of assistance to fast bowlers. He further lauded England pacer Jofra Archer and Aussie left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc.

“I’m excited to be here. England is known for a good fast bowling. Oh they’re great. Watching a lot of the Ashes with great fast bowlers, Jofra Archer, Mitchell Starc, all the great fast bowlers come out here and do well," he added further.

