Watch: Sanju Samson dispatches sixes to roof, outside seating area in Duleep Trophy

During the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson gave a sheer testament to his batting prowess when he managed to lodge a six onto the roof, outside the sitting area of the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

The incident happened on Day 4 of the match between India A and India D. Check the video of the majestic shot below.

Samson, who was starting to look good, however, had a premature end to his innings, departing after a 40 (45 balls), falling prey to a Shams Mulani delivery.

The 29-year-old, who was initially not a part of the Duleep Trophy squads was later included as a replacement for Ishan Kishan in the India D side. However, Samson's return to first-class cricket hasn't exactly been great, managing scores of 5 and 40 in the two innings he played so far.

India D goes down fighting to India A

Speaking about the match, India A set a challenging target by scoring 290 runs in their first innings, thanks to half-centuries from Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian. India D faltered in their reply, being bowled out for only 183 runs as Khaleel Ahmed and Aaqib Khan each took three wickets. In their second innings, India A declared at 380/3, powered by a century stand between Tilak Varma and Pratham Singh.

On Day 4, India D began at 62/1, with Ricky Bhui and Yash Dubey forming a solid 100-run partnership.

Although Bhui slammed a century of 113 runs and skipper Shreyas Iyer (41) and Sanju Samson (40) made fighting contributions, India D couldn't really get out of their precarious situation and eventually ended up succumbing the contest by a big margin of 186 runs.

