Watch: Virat Kohli leaves one and chops onto the stumps off Matthew Potts

Matthew Potts dented India with two quick wickets in the second session of the opening day at Edgbaston, including the big one of Virat Kohli.

Kohli fell for a 19-ball 11, leaving India at 71/4 in the 25th over.

Matthew Potts continued a fine start to his Test career, and bagged two wickets early on Day 1 of the ongoing Edgbaston Test against India.

The second of those was the key scalp of Virat Kohli, who was undone by the bowler’s brilliance as well as his own indecisiveness. Having struck a boundary of a leg-glance in the bowler’s previous over, Kohli leant forward in half-defence on the second ball of the next, and a half-attempted leave resulted in an inside edge crashing onto the stumps.

Watch the dismissal here:

Potts, who’d accounted Kane Williamson as his maiden Test wicket on debut at Lord’s last month, had accounted for the New Zealand skipper twice more from three face-offs later, and had bagged 14 wickets at 23.29 in a 3-0 series sweep. On Friday, he trapped Hanuma Vihari leg-before not long after the lunch break, before sending Kohli back.

Earlier, Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl, citing England’s confidence in chasing down totals in the fourth innings, which had come to the fore against the Blackcaps. Cheteshwar Pujara opened alongside Shubman Gill in Rohit Sharma’s absence, and the latter started off fluently with four boundaries, but edged one through to Zak Crawley in the second slip off James Anderson.

Anderson, in company of Stuart Broad and Potts, managed to keep Pujara and Vihari under sustained pressure, and the former too, nicked one to Crawley to give the speedster his second scalp.

A bit of a drizzle forced early lunch after 20.1 overs, with India 53/2 at that stage.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer took the counter-attacking approach in a 21-ball 27 stand, before Anderson had the latter strangled down leg.

India were 108/5 at the time of writing, with Pant joined by Ravindra Jadeja.