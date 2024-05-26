West Indies veteran ruled out of T20 World Cup a week before the tournament

The joint hosts of the T20 World Cup 2024 West Indies have made a notable change days before the start of the event.

One of their key players has injured himself, ruling him out of the tournament in a massive blow for the West Indies.

The lanky all-rounder, Jason Holder, has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2024 due to an injury sustained in the County Championship 2024. Holder was a part of Worcestershire for their first five games of the season before he would move back to his country.

However, Holder will no longer be part of the action in the T20Is’ biggest carnival, for his injury is severe enough to rule him out for an extended period. The Lead Selector of Cricket West Indies (CWI) expressed his disappointment with Holder’s absence and wished him a quick recovery.

“Jason is an experienced player in our set-up. His absence will undoubtedly be felt both on and off the field. We look forward to having a fully fit Jason with us again soon.”

Obed McCoy named as a replacement player for Jason Holder

The left-arm pacer Obed McCoy has been named a replacement player for Jason Holder in the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. McCoy has been a seasoned campaigner with vast experience playing league cricket around the globe.

Sharing the update, the Lead Selector of Cricket West Indies praised McCoy’s remarkable performances and confidence in his abilities.

“While it is unfortunate to lose a player of Jason's caliber, we are confident in the abilities of Obed McCoy. Obed has shown remarkable skill and promise in his performances, and this opportunity will allow him to further showcase his talent on the international stage. We believe he will bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the squad.”

McCoy has featured in 33 T20Is, picking 43 wickets at an average of 21.47 and a 15.14 strike rate, including a five-wicket haul. The rest of the squad of the West Indies remains the same, and they will open their campaign with an encounter against Papua New Guinea in Guyana.

