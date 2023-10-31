WATCH: When MS Dhoni's hidden talent neutralised Bangladesh's tactics

MS Dhoni has been one of the greatest ever to grace the cricket game.

MS Dhoni has been one of the greatest ever to grace the cricket game. He has always been a shrewd thinker and tactical genius on the field, which has led him to numerous mega titles in all the formats of the game. His ability to read the flow of the game beforehand stands him out from the other captains and leaders.

Even after four years of leaving international cricket, MS Dhoni showed his superior game awareness throughout the Indian Premier League season 2023, as he took his franchise, Chennai Super Kings, to its fifth title in the tournament. MS also knows how to extract the best out of any player, and it helps him control his players and make them participate exceedingly well in the actual matches.

As professional as MS Dhoni is on the field, he is equally easy-going and funny off the field. He makes people around him comfortable in his own unique way. Ever since Dhoni has retired from international cricket, the other version of him has been on display from time to time.

There have been numerous videos from different shows MS Dhoni attends that have been viral on social media now and then. Since MS is not as active on social media platforms, his fans find solace in seeing their idol in those events and videos.

MS Dhoni shares a funny incident from his international playing days

A video where MS Dhoni talks about one of the incidents in Bangladesh has been viral on social media. In the video, Dhoni is seen narrating a story about how he got to know about Bangladesh’s plans due to his command of the Bengali language. Dhoni tells how he attained fluency in Bengali while working in Kharagpur.

“While I was working in Kharagpur, I used to speak Bengali well. Now, if I speak it, I will commit some mistakes, and people might be offended. But I can understand Bengali very well. If you speak Bengali near me, I will figure it out,” exclaims Dhoni.

Then, MS tells the story of how he neutralised the Bangladeshi bowlers since they didn’t know that MS understands Bengali.

Dhoni talking about Bengali language 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/fSEkOppuMf — warra tropy for chokli (@axcashhhhh) October 30, 2023

“Interestingly, once, we were playing a match in Bangladesh, and they didn’t know I understood Bengali. Their keeper was suggesting something to the bowler, so I already knew what he would bowl,” recalls Dhoni. “So, once the match ended, they (Bangladeshi players) were talking among themselves and seeing my reaction, they were like ‘Ae ekata Bengali bujhte badi (He understands Bengali)’.”

