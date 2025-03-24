Who is the Shah Rukh Khan of Indian Cricket? Shivam Mavi picks IPL Captain and Former Teammate

He revealed that Shah Rukh Khan makes players feel at ease.

In an exclusive podcast with Cricxtasy, Shivam Mavi shared which cricketer gives the vibe of Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan. The speedster has picked the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 captain of his former team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Shreyas Iyer.

Mavi observes that both Shah Rukh and Shreyas share a comforting presence that puts their teammates and staff at ease. They both hold a calm demeanour and provide space for everyone to grow together as a team. The players are encouraged to make decisions independently, as long as they align with the team’s purpose. Reflecting on their leadership style, Mavi highlights the unique and supportive energy both bring to the group.

“Shah Rukh Khan… of cricket? I think… I’d say Shreyas Iyer. He has that unique vibe—he feels like both an actor and a cricketer. He’s really relaxed. He trusts his players and gives them space. He just wants to be told what you’re doing, and he lets you go do it your way,” Mavi expressed.

Shivam Mavi on KKR Owner Shah Rukh Khan

The Uttar Pradesh-born pacer was part of the KKR setup from 2018 to 2022. He had a sub-par debut season, taking five wickets in nine games. Next year, he missed most of the tournament due to a stress fracture in his back. However, the Kolkata franchise showed faith in him. They acquired him for INR 7.25 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction. Yet, another underwhelming season led to his release. He picked up five wickets in six games at an economy of 10.31.

During his four-year stint with KKR, Mavi spent time in the dressing room with the Bollywood actor and franchise owner. Speaking about how King Khan treated the players, Mavi shared that he felt valued. He recalled how Shah Rukh looked out for him during the IPL 2021 season.

Whenever Shahrukh Khan is around, it really feels like a star is entering. But he makes sure every newcomer feels at ease. No pressure. Nothing. I remember after the Dubai leg of the IPL, I was at the airport and I got a call from him. He said, “If there’s anything troubling you, just call me directly.” It was after KKR picked me at the auction. That year, we went to the finals against CSK. And for him to say something like that—while I was at the airport—it just made me feel so valued. Not every owner gives you that kind of care. To know that your owner is thinking about.

That year, KKR reached the summit clash but fell to eventual champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Mavi had put up another questionable performance in that match, taking one wicket at the cost of 32 runs.

His departure from the franchise is understandable, yet it’s refreshing to hear players speak positively about IPL team owners.

Before IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans signed Mavi, but he didn’t get a chance to play. In 2024, Lucknow Super Giants picked him up. But a rib injury forced him to exit without featuring in any match. In the 2025 mega auction, Mavi went unsold.

Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, was released by KKR after their title-winning campaign last year. He was then picked up by Punjab Kings (PBKS) and appointed captain. PBKS will be hoping to clear the dust off their trophy cabinet with a new skipper. They will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against Gujarat Titans on March 25.

