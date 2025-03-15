News
news
Last updated: March 15, 2025

Why Was Pakistan Cricketer Aamer Jamal Fined 1.4 Million for Wearing Cap No.804 by PCB

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Several players have been fined by the PCB due to disciplinary actions.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently imposed a huge fine of 1.4 million on Aamer Jamal for allegedly writing the number “804” on his Test hat. This is the prisoner ID of the 1992 World Cup-winning captain and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently serving prison time. The all-rounder may have done so to show his solidarity with the legendary cricketer.

The PCB claimed this as a political statement which eventually led to disciplinary action. According to some reports, this might be the potential reason for Jamal’s exclusion from Pakistan’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

ALSO READ:

Other Players Fined by Pakistan Cricket Board

According to a report by Samaa TV, the PCB has fined players PKR 3.3 million for violating norms and regulations, starting from the home series against England and continuing through the South Africa tour.

Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, and Abdullah Shafique were also fined by the PCB. They received a penalty of PKR 5,00,000 each for returning late to the team hotel during Pakistan’s tour of Australia.

Previously, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abbas Afridi, and Usman Khan were fined 200 dollars each for arriving just two minutes late at the team hotel during the South Africa ODI series. However, those penalties were later revoked after Pakistan whitewashed the Proteas.

This incident, following the poor campaign at their home Champions Trophy, indicates the inner turmoil of Pakistan cricket. The side will look to bounce back in the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand starting from March 16. The team will be led by their new skipper Salman Agha while some senior players have been rested.

