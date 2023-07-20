Rahul Dravid shares secret behind Virat Kohli's legacy ahead of major milestone

Dravid believes the former India captain shows no signs of slowing down, courtesy of his famous work ethic that sets him apart from his peers.

India coach Rahul Dravid has taken the opportunity on the eve of Virat Kohli's 500th international appearance to reveal the qualities that make the former skipper exceptional in his craft and to predict the bright future that lies ahead for the legendary batter.

Kohli will step onto the field for the 500th time in his illustrious international career as India faces the West Indies in the final Test of their ICC World Test Championship series in Trinidad. At 34 years old, Kohli continues to be one of the most consistent performers across all formats of the game.

Although Dravid had the chance to play alongside Kohli during the latter stages of his playing career, their relationship has truly blossomed in recent times as they collaborated with a common goal for Indian cricket. In admiration of Kohli's achievement in reaching the significant milestone of 500 games, Dravid believes the former captain shows no signs of slowing down, thanks to his famous work ethic that sets him apart from his peers.

Rahul Dravid acknowledges the numerous sacrifices made by Kohli

Dravid said ahead of the second Test against the West Indies to ICC, "I think it is fantastic and he (Kohli) is an inspiration to so many players within this team and to so many boys and girls back home in India. His numbers and his stats speak for themselves and his performances are all there in the (record) books."

Having played in over 500 international appearances himself, Dravid acknowledges the numerous sacrifices Kohli has made throughout his career, a crucial factor contributing to his ability to remain at the pinnacle of his game for an extended period.

