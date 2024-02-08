'Pace is one of those things I will be working on' - Indian fast bowler on his return

The tall fast bowler had a difficult start to his Test career but is working on his skillset and consistency at the NCA.

Prasidh Krishna had a tough outing in South Africa where he was unable to find his lines and lengths.

Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna is working hard on being consistent and improving his skills in his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (also known as NCA). Krishna got injured during India’s tour of South Africa where he also made his debut. He played both the Tests of the series but struggled to find his rhythm.

During a promotional event, Prasidh told PTI, “I am working on my skills on being consistent and doing better for the side.”

“Every time someone gets into the team you know he has gone through the grind, through the hard competition and all of that and you are getting the best of the crop. So, I think it is great for all individual athletes to fight the competition there is and get a place in the team,” he further added.

‘With confidence and rhythm, all of those things increase’: Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh is a tall, lanky, and hit-the-deck fast bowler who has pace and generates extra bounce from the surface. When asked about the areas of improvement, he replied, “Pace is one of those things I will be working on. With confidence and rhythm, all of those (pace) things increase. But then what we need is to bowl in a particular way consistently and stick to the tactics of the team. That's more important."

Prasidh Krishna had a difficult tour of South Africa to begin his Test career. He was expected to be India’s X-factor in helpful and bouncy conditions in South Africa but failed to find his lines and lengths. He took 4 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 65. Although, he has a decent record in ODI cricket where he has 29 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 25.