World Cup, Champions Trophy, Asia Cup in Trouble With India, Pakistan Refusing To Travel to Either Soil Until 2027

According to Times of India , India and Pakistan will not tour each other’s countries for matches until 2027. This decision extends to all tournaments under the ICC and ACC, with both nations opting to avoid cross-border tours.

A formal announcement about this arrangement and the 2025 Champions Trophy is expected on December 7, as the ICC Board meeting, scheduled earlier, was postponed.

India will host key tournaments during this period, including the Women’s World Cup, the Asia Cup, and the 2026 T20 World Cup.

However, Pakistan are unlikely to travel to India for these events and is expected to play its matches at neutral venues. This arrangement will remain in place until the current media rights cycle concludes in 2027.

Jay Shah Takes Charge as ICC Chair, Outlines Future Plans

Jay Shah began his tenure as ICC Chair with a visit to the Dubai headquarters, meeting ICC Board members, staff, and media rights partners during a broadcaster’s workshop. The day provided an opportunity to connect with key stakeholders and outline his vision for the sport’s future.

“This visit provided an invaluable opportunity to connect with my colleagues on the ICC Board where we discussed the initial roadmap and strategies to shape the future of this incredible sport,” Shah said, after his visit.

Shah expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and productive discussions, emphasizing the dedication and passion of the ICC team. He highlighted their efforts as a driving force for cricket’s growth and noted the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.

“I was equally delighted to meet with the dedicated ICC team working tirelessly behind the scenes to propel cricket forward,” Shah added.

Acknowledging that this is just the beginning, Shah stressed the importance of collaboration to elevate cricket to new heights. He expressed confidence in the collective efforts needed to achieve these ambitious goals.

“While I am encouraged by what I have seen, I recognize that this is just the beginning. The hard work to elevate cricket to unprecedented heights starts now, and I am confident that together, we will deliver on this vision,” Shah further stated.

