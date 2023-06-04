"Can be a problem for Shubman" - Greg Chappel identifies AUS bowlers who can trouble the star India batter in WTC Final

Gill will shoulder responsibilities as he will open the batting for India with skipper Rohit Sharma in the marquee fixture.

Former Australia cricketer and ex-India coach Greg Chappell has identified a concern that India's Shubman Gill might have to overcome in the upcoming India vs Australia WTC final at The Oval starting on June 7. Gill, who has been in sublime form across all formats in the last six or seven months will shoulder responsibilities as he will open the batting for India with skipper Rohit Sharma in the marquee fixture.

Chappell expressed concerns about Gill's ability to handle the increased bounce and pace at The Oval, suggesting that he may struggle if the Australian pacers accurately target the right areas. According to Chappell, Gill's specific movements leave him vulnerable in such conditions.

Chappell further expressed his opinion that Mitchell Starc possesses the ability to challenge Gill due to his exceptional speed. Similarly, a fit Josh Hazlewood could also trouble Gill with his impressive bounce.

Greg Chappell opined the extra pace can be a 'worry' factor for Shubman

Echoing on the same lines, Chappell said on Backstage with Boria, "Gill has been to England before. He will struggle like anyone in English conditions if the Australians bowl well. The bowlers who will trouble him most are the ones who get that extra pace like Mitchell Starc. That can worry anyone. The extra pace gets good players out. The extra bit of bounce also gets good players out and I think if Hazlewood is fit to play then he can be a problem for Shubman. If Hazlewood doesn't play then Boland will most likely play and he's another bowler who can trouble anyone. He bowls a good line. He knows what a good length can be in English conditions."

However, Chappell did not overlook the commendable performance of Gill and praised the Indian cricket system, which is renowned for nurturing young cricketers better than most teams in international cricket.

