'Correct decision made' - Australia great backs third umpire call on Cameron Green's catch of Shubman Gill

Earlier today, during the ongoing World Test Championship Final, controversy broke when star India batter Shubman Gill was sent back to the pavilion after a debatable decision by TV umpire Richard Kettleborough.

The incident occurred in the final over before the Tea break when Gill edged the first delivery from Scott Boland and Green executed an impressive dive to his left, appearing to take the catch. However, upon closer examination, it seemed that a part of the ball may have touched the ground. The on-field umpires then referred the decision to the third umpire Richard Kettleborough.

Kettleborough's decision was based on a recent modification to the rules concerning the elimination of the soft signal made by on-field umpires. Ponting, however, believes that this change in procedure would not have affected the judgment made by the seasoned official.

Ricky Ponting clears air of ambiguity on Shubman Gill's dismissal

Speaking to ICC, the former Aussie skipper cleared any air of ambiguity by stating, "When I saw it live, I knew it had carried to him on the full, but I wasn’t sure what the action was after that from all replays we have seen. I actually think some part of the ball did touch the ground and it is the interpretation of the umpire that as long as the fielder has complete control of the ball before the ball hits the ground then it is out."

He added, "That must have been what the umpires’ interpretation was and I think that is exactly what happened. It carried probably six or eight inches off the ground then there was another action after that."

Ponting concluded stating that the decision by the ICC to remove the ability for onfield umpires to give a soft signal was one that is ultimately good for the game.

