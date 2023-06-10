WATCH: Furious Rohit Sharma argues with umpire after Shubman Gill's controversial dismissal

The dismissal dealt a significant blow to India as both openers had made a promising start to the innings

Controversy arose on Day 4 of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia when the dismissal of Shubman Gill became a subject of dispute after many found the evidence for a clean catch at slip by Cameron Green inconclusive. It occurred in the final over before the Tea break when Gill edged the first delivery from Scott Boland and Green executed an impressive dive to his left, appearing to take the catch.

However, upon closer examination, it seemed that a part of the ball may have touched the ground. The on-field umpires then referred the decision to the third umpire, Richard Kettleborough.

Upon seeing the decision displayed on the giant screen at the stadium, Rohit Sharma expressed his dissatisfaction and could not contain his frustration. Rohit engaged in a subsequent argument with the umpire following the dismissal.

The dismissal dealt a significant blow to India as both openers had made a promising start to the innings.

At the time, Gill had scored 18 runs off as many deliveries, while Rohit remained unbeaten on 22 as India is chasing a steep target of 444 runs at The Oval.



Interestingly, Boland had also dismissed Gill in the first innings with an exceptional delivery. Gill chose to leave a wide ball outside the off-stump, but it moved sharply with a seam-movement towards the right-hander and struck the middle-stump.

Prior to this, Australia had declared their second innings at 270/8, with Alex Carey (66*) and Mitchell Starc (41) forming a crucial 93-run partnership for the eighth wicket. Ravindra Jadeja was the most successful bowler for India in the second innings, claiming figures of 3/58 in 23 overs.

