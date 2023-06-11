Shubman Gill breaks silence after controversial dismissal; posts facepalm emoji

The Shubman Gill dismissal saga now has a new development as the India batter broke the silence and took to Twitter and made an intriguing post. Earlier today, Shubman Gill became the subject of a dispute after many found the evidence for a clean catch at slip by Cameron Green inconclusive. It occurred in the final over before the Tea break when Gill edged the first delivery from Scott Boland and Green executed an impressive dive to his left, appearing to take the catch.

Shubman Gill, who until that point added a quick 41 runs for the opening wicket with skipper Rohit Sharma as Australia set a target of 444 runs to chase had a blank reaction on his face after the big screen signalled out.

The batter subsequently expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision on Twitter, accompanied by a facepalm emoji and Cameron Green's diving photo of taking the catch where the ball can be clearly seen touching the ground.

Former India cricketers criticized the decision using memes

Shubman Gill's tweet did not include any written content but a significant number of Indian fans expressed their displeasure on Twitter while spectators at the Oval chanted 'Cheat, Cheat, Cheat' immediately after Gill was declared not out.

Several former Indian cricketers, such as Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer, criticized the decision using memes, and Ravi Shastri remarked on air that the decision would likely have been in favor of not out if Steve Smith had been at the crease.



Many fans argued that the soft signal should have been out, asserting that the benefit of doubt should have favored the batter since it was uncertain whether Cameron Green had enough fingers underneath the ball. The ICC later issued a statement clarifying that the rule of the soft signal had become obsolete as of June and was implemented during the one-off Test between England and Ireland earlier this month.

