Yashasvi Jaiswal reportedly struggles in India nets ahead of Bangladesh series

The Indian team had a four-day camp to get the proceedings rolling ahead of the first Bangladesh Test.

The Indian team is all geared up for the upcoming Bangladesh Test series, which will also kickstart India's long Test schedule comprising a staggering ten games.

After the two-Test series against their Asian rivals, India will host New Zealand for a three-match contest before travelling to Australia for the highly anticipated five-match Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Thus, the Indian players will be eager to get into their rhythm, with a series of crucial fixtures in the pipeline.

The Indian team had a four-day camp to get the proceedings rolling ahead of the first Bangladesh Test, slated to start on September 19.

However, one concern that has cropped up is that talented India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was spotted struggling in the net-session.

As reported by the Indian Express, Kohli was waiting for his turn to bat, when he witnessed Jasprit Bumrah bowl a delivery that knocked over Jaiswal’s stump.

While getting dismissed by one of the finest bowlers of the era wasn’t the main issue for Kohli or those closely observing the practice session, it was Jaiswal’s difficulties against Bumrah that prompted the 35-year-old Kohli to have a word with the young player.

Kohli, Gambhir talk to Yashasvi Jaiswal in India nets

Jaiswal’s challenges extended beyond Bumrah, whose delivery slipped between the bat and pad to hit the middle stump.

Earlier, Akash Deep had caused Jaiswal trouble, especially during their recent encounter in the Duleep Trophy. He also struggled to find his rhythm against Mohammed Siraj and Yudhvir Singh, a net bowler from Jammu and Kashmir.

Telegram Group Join Now

Kohli, having had the best view of Jaiswal’s batting, spoke briefly with him after Bumrah’s dismissal, but the young batter’s difficulties persisted. That’s when Gambhir intervened, taking Jaiswal to the nets for a focused 20-minute session of throwdowns, working on his technique and getting him aligned properly behind the ball.

While Jaiswal has looked a bit shaky, it shouldn't also be forgotten that the youngster made a fabulous start to his Test career, which included a record 712-run campaign at an impressive average of 89 against England in India's last series at home.

ALSO READ: BCCI shuts door for star batter's return in Test team following Duleep Trophy debacle

Jaiswal will hope to find his purple patch once again and cast aside all doubts with another blistering knock.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.