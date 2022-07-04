Watch: Incredible reactionn! Yastika Bhatia super alert to run-out possibility, gives India crucial breakthrough

The 21-year-old Indian wicketkeeper unveiled a piece of absolute brilliance to get rid of Anushka Sanjeewani.

Indian wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia was at her A-game with the gloves during the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Monday (July 4) in Pallekele.

Super alert to a run-out possibility, Bhatia provided India a crucial breakthrough when Sri Lankan batter Anushka Sanjeewani notoriously meandered outside the batting crease.

Initially looking to reverse sweep Indian spinner Deepti Sharma, Sanjeewani had to change her stroke and unveil a forward defensive prod on a full-pitched delivery.

Almost instinctively, Sanjeewani stepped outside the crease for a brief, not realising what Yastika Bhatia is upto. The keeper quickly got around the ball and made a direct hit at the stumps, before erupting in an appeal for the run-out.

Yastika Bhatia's clever piece of glovework

While Sanjeewani made an ill-advised stroll outside the popping crease, Yastika Bhatia was aware of the opportunity at hand and made a quick aim for the sticks, querying the on-field umpire on the possibility of the run-out.

Given the casual manner in which the batter operated, it initially felt like a throw made out of hope than substance. But the on-field umpire was interested in the appeal and sent the matter upstairs.

What followed was a close-in replay of things, wherein Bhatia's throw seems to have hit the leg-stump when the Sanjeewani was still not inside the batting crease.

Her bat had moved in line with the inside part of the crease but without touching the turf at any stage, while her feet were both still outside.

This left nothing up for confusion, even though the third umpire asked for a zoomer just to be sure about the run-out.

Later, he gave the decision in India's favour, leaving the entire Indian team jubilant as Sanjeewani was batting set on 25 off 43 deliveries and aiming for the long haul. It was an excellent example of Bhatia's game awareness and overall brilliance with the gloves.

Brilliant glove work by Yastika Bhatia in the second ODI. pic.twitter.com/FKLoT23q63 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 4, 2022

Yastika Bhatia has been an integral part of the Indian team over the past two seasons. The 21-year-old made her international debut in early 2021 and has since represented the country in 14 ODIs, 5 T20Is and a standalone Test match.



