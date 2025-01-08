News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Younis Khan appointed Afghanistan's mentor for CT 2025
News
January 8, 2025 - 6:52 pm

Pakistan Batting Legend Roped In As Afghanistan’s Mentor For Champions Trophy 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Afghanistan are set to play their opening game in Champions Trophy against South Africa

Younis Khan appointed Afghanistan's mentor for CT 2025

Former Pakistan batter and legend Younis Khan has been appointed mentor of Afghanistan for Champions Trophy 2025, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced. Younis, who retired as a player in 2017, had previously taken up a coaching role back in 2022 during a brief stint where he mentored Pakistan’s batting unit.

The ACB said Younis will stay with the team until the end of the tournament and will join their training camp in Karachi.

“Since the Champions Trophy is being held in Pakistan, it was required to assign a talented and experienced player as mentor from the hosting country. We already had efficient experience with hosting countries’ mentors in ODI World Cup 2023 and T20I World Cup 2024,” ACB chief executive Naseeb Khan said in a statement.

Younis’ appointment is similar to ACB hiring former cricketers previously. They had called for the services of Dwayne Bravo as a bowling consultant for the 2024 T20 World Cup which proved to be a masterstroke as they reached the semifinals of the tournament for the first time ever.

Also Read: Rashid Khan Flexes Form Before IPL 2025 by Taking Career-Best Test figures

Afghanistan has looked in stellar form ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

In the build up to the tournament, Afghanistan have been in excellent form after winning all three-format series against Zimbabwe which followed a 2-1 ODI series win over Bangladesh.

Afghanistan are in group B in the Champions Trophy alongside Australia, England and South Africa. They open their campaign against South Africa in a Day-Night game in Karachi.

Afghanistan are yet to announce their 15-player squad for the tournament. Hashmatullah Shahidi is most likely to captain the side after back-to-back series victories. So far, England are the only team to have named a squad for the Champions Trophy

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Afghanistan
Champions Trophy 2025
Pakistan
Younis Khan

Related posts

Michael Vaughan son Archie Vaughan

Not Andrew Flintoff’s, Another England Legend’s Son Named Captain of U-19 Team

He captained the Three Lions from 2003-2008.
News
08/01/2025
Pretoria Capitals Playing XI, SA20 2025

Pretoria Capitals Playing XI, SA20 2025: Best PC Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

With their retentions and new signings, the Capitals will be aiming for a better season this time.
News
08/01/2025
Shubman Gill’s Test career has been nothing less than a rollercoaster, for it has seen everything quickly.

‘Just Not Good Enough’ – Shubman Gill’s Test Career Hangs in the Balance After Underwhelming Australia Tour

While the focus will shift to the 50-over format for now, the team management would be wary of his mediocre run after playing ample games at his preferred position.
News
08/01/2025
Nitish Kumar Reddy

India Youngster To Turn Back to Ranji Trophy After Gruelling Australia Tour

He was one of the very few positives for the Men in Blue on a disappointing tour Down Under.
News
08/01/2025
Prasidh, Padikkal,Easwaran Set To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy, One Player Requests Break

3 India Test Stars Set To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy, One Player Requests Break

News
08/01/2025
Paarl Royals Playing XI, SA20 2025

Paarl Royals Playing XI, SA20 2025: Best PR Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

Paarl Royals will be looking to improve on their performance from the previous season.
News
08/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy