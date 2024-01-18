'You need a player who can get a six anytime in middle overs' - Zaheer Khan backs Shivam Dube in India's T20 World Cup Playing XI

The former India pacer lauded that the Mumbai all-rounder's big-hitting ability makes him an asset for the middle overs.

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan reckons that all-rounder Shivam Dube has a strong chance to be part of India's T20 World Cup squad if the think tank plans accordingly.

Hardik was absent from the recently-concluded T20I series against Afghanistan due to his ongoing recovery from an ankle injury sustained during last year's ODI World Cup. Dube, the only seam-bowling all-rounder option in the team rose to the occasion and showcased impressive batting skills along with a commendable bowling display.

In a conversation on Colors Cineplex, Aakash Chopra inquired with Zaheer about Dube's chances of securing a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad

Zaheer Khan responded, "It will depend a lot on whether you are looking for a sixth bowling option or want to play five bowlers, the direction in which you want to go. If you say you need a sixth bowling option, you need a backup as well. If you talk about the squad, you can see both Hardik and Shivam Dube together only if you take one wicketkeeper instead of two wicketkeepers."

Shivam Dube's Performance in Afghanistan series

1st T20 - Scored 60* off 40 balls and picked up 1 wicket

2nd T20 - Scored 63* off 32 balls and picked up 1 wicker

3rd T20 - Scored 1 and did not get any wicket

Zaheer Khan backs Shivam Dube in India's T20 World Cup Playing XI

The cricketer-turned-commentator also lauded that the Mumbai all-rounder's big-hitting ability makes him an asset for the middle overs.

Zaheer said, "In the T20 format, when the field opens up in the middle phase after the powerplay, you need to have a player who can hit over the top and get a six anytime,"

Zaheer acknowledged that Dube capitalized on his opportunities, presenting a tricky dilemma for the selectors. However, he concluded by emphasizing the inherent difficulty in accurately predicting the final decision regarding Dube's inclusion in the squad.

