BLR-W vs MUM-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – WPL 2025, Match 7 – 21/02/2025

Match prediction for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match 7 in Bengaluru.

BLR-W vs MUM-W Predictions: Undefeated RCB Women host Mumbai Indians at Bengaluru

The match no. 7 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will have Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians Women squaring off on Friday, February 21. The match will be hosted at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, with the action set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the BLR-W vs MUM-W match with the top betting tips and predictions.

BLR-W vs MUM-W Predictions – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL match.

Nat Sciver-Brunt over 45.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

The England all-rounder scored an unbeaten 80 off 59 deliveries in the opening game and backed it up with 57 off 39 against Gujarat Giants. Nat Sciver-Brunt has also taken three wickets in these games. She has 641 runs in the WPL at 43 average along with 23 wickets.

Total fours over 35.5 – Parimatch @ 1.79, BET HERE

Bengaluru is a high-scoring venue with flat pitches. This encounter features some of the top batters in the world. Back these two teams to rain boundaries in this game.

Ellyse Perry to be the top RCB Women batter – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Ellyse Perry has a fantastic record in the WPL, with 664 runs at an average of 55 and strike rate of 126. She has registered five half centuries in the league, including 57 off 34 in the season opener.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium is one of the best venues in the country for batting. The venue hosted 11 matches in the previous WPL edition, with the average first innings score of 151. Pitches will be fresh at the beginning of this phase, so expect a high-scoring match.

BLR-W vs MUM-W Odds WPL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets RCB Women win the match 1.94 1.95 1.96 1.95 1.95 MI Women win the match 1.89 1.85 1.79 1.8 1.8

Head-to-Head Record BLR-W vs MUM-W

Mumbai Indians Women and RCB Women have met each other five times in the WPL. MI Women have four of those while RCB Women came out victorious once.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

RCB Women are sitting at the top of the table with two wins from two games. They defeated Gujarat Giants in the season opener and followed it up with an eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals. Georgia Wareham and Renuka Singh picked three wickets each to restrict the opponents to 141. Smriti Mandhana then produced an outstanding knock of 81 off 47 to help her side chase down the target in 16.2 overs.

Possible XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh

Mumbai Indians Women

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost the season opener by the barest of margins but bounced back to hammer Gujarat Giants by five wickets. Hayley Matthews starred with 3 for 16 while Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt bagged two scalps. Chasing 121, Sciver-Brunt made 57 off 39 to take them closer to the target. Mumbai made two changes for the previous game, with G Kamalini and Parunika Sisodia coming into the side.

Possible XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

Where to Watch BLR-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL match.

The live telecast for WPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Seven out of 11 matches played here in the previous WPL season were won by the chasing sides. The pitches here are good for batting and dew can also be a factor. The team winning the toss should look to field first.

BLR-W vs MUM-W WPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Bengaluru is expected to be clear on Friday evening with rain unlikely to pose any threat to this match. The humidity should be around 43%. Expect the temperature to hover around 23 degree Celsius, with wind gusts traveling up to 35 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians Women

The bookmakers believe Mumbai Indians Women are likely to come out on top in this clash. MI Women are given a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Smriti Mandhana vs Hayley Matthews could be a crucial battle. The left-hand batter has scored 156 runs from 131 deliveries in all T20s while the off-spinner has dismissed her five times.

