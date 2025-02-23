BLR-W vs UP-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – WPL 2025, Match 9 – 24/02/2025

Match prediction for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match 9 in Bengaluru.

BLR-W vs UP-W Predictions: UP Warriorz hope for top stars to click as they take on the home side RCB Women

The match no. 9 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will witness a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz Women. The two sides will meet on Monday, February 24 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The action will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the BLR-W vs UP-W match with the top betting tips and predictions.

BLR-W vs UP-W Predictions – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL match.

Ellyse Perry to be the top RCB Women batter – 1xBet @ 3.10, BET HERE

Ellyse Perry was magnificent in the previous game, blasting 81 off 43 against Mumbai Indians. She has amassed 745 runs in the WPL at an incredible average of 57 with six half centuries.

RCB Women most fours in the match – Parimatch @ 1.62, BET HERE

RCB Women have Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge. UP Warriorz have struggled more with the bat with their top stars not firing.

Sophie Ecclestone to be the top UP Warriorz bowler – Stake @ 3.80, BET HERE

Sophie Ecclestone has a terrific record in the WPL, picking up 30 wickets from 20 games at an economy of 6.57. The left-arm orthodox spinner is amongst the very best in world cricket and is the most important bowler in the UP Warriorz side.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is an excellent venue for batting. Flat pitches and fast outfield aids batters in shot-making. The venue has been a host to 13 matches in the WPL, with the average first innings score reading 154.

ALSO READ:

BLR-W vs UP-W Odds WPL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets RCB Women win the match 1.51 1.57 1.56 1.52 1.52 UP Warriorz win the match 2.60 2.4 2.34 2.4 2.4

RCB Women win the match 1xBet 1.51 Stake 1.57 Parimatch 1.56 BC Game 1.52 Rajabets 1.52 UP Warriorz win the match 1xBet 2.60 Stake 2.4 Parimatch 2.34 BC Game 2.4 Rajabets 2.4

Head-to-Head Record BLR-W vs UP-W

RCB Women lead the head-to-head record against UP Warriorz. The two teams have faced each other four times, with RCB winning three and UP Warriorz coming out on top once.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

Smriti Mandhana-led RCB Women suffered their first loss of the tournament on Friday, where they lost to Mumbai Indians in a last-over thriller. Ellyse Perry was sensational with the bat, scoring 81 off 43 to power the side to 167. Defending the target, Georgia Wareham claimed 3 for 21 in four overs, including in-form Harmanpreet Kaur in the 18th over, to bring them back into the game. RCB needed to defend 22 off the last two overs but Amanjot Kaur stepped up for Mumbai.

Possible XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh

UP Warriorz Women

After losing the first two games, UP Warriorz finally opened their account with a 33-run win over Delhi Capitals. They looked down and out with 109/7 on the board in 15.4 overs. Chinelle Henry brought them back from dead, hitting a stunning 62 off 23 to power the total to 177. Kranti Goud starred with the ball, picking 4 for 25 before Grace Harris claimed a hattrick in the final over.

Possible XI: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud

Where to Watch BLR-W vs UP-W WPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL match.

The live telecast for WPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Chasing has given more success here, with eight out of 13 matches won by the team batting second. Flat pitches and dew factor means the team winning the toss should look to field first.

BLR-W vs UP-W WPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Bengaluru should be clear on Monday evening with no threat of rain. The humidity levels are likely to be around 45%. The temperature should hover around 22 degree Celsius, while wind gusts travel at up to 37 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – RCB Women

As per the betting markets, RCB Women are favourites heading into this encounter, with a 70% chance of winning.

Key matchup

RCB’s in-form batters Ellyse Perry has struggled against left-arm orthodox spin of Sophie Ecclestone. She has made 88 runs off 73 balls in all T20s and has been dismissed four times.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.