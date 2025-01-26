JSK vs SEC Predictions: Match tips and analysis for Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match 22 in Johannesburg

The Super Kings hope to avenge the away defeat against in-form Eastern Cape

Joburg Super Kings will host Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the 22nd match of the SA20 on January 26. The match will take place at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, with the action set to begin at 7:00 PM IST. While SEC are placed third, JSK are fourth in the SA20 points table.

Check out our analysis for the JSK vs SEC match with the top betting tips and predictions.

JSK vs SEC Predictions – SA20 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 match.

Aiden Markram to be the top SEC batter 1st innings – 1xBet @ 3.50, BET HERE

Aiden Markram has been the best batter for his side, powering them to good totals in difficult situations. He has scored 243 runs in seven innings at an average of 49 while striking at 136. He has hit two half centuries and is coming off a 29-ball 43 in the previous game.

Devon Conway to be the top JSK batter 1st innings – Parimatch @ 4.25, BET HERE

Devon Conway looked solid in the previous outings, scoring 43 runs in 40 balls. The left-hand batter has a pretty good record against the Sunrisers bowlers in the shorter format. Conway is one of the most consistent performers in the world and the innings in the last game should boost his confidence.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win – Stake @ 1.80, BET HERE

The two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have found their mojo after initial struggles. Their bowling attack of Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson and Ottneil Baartman has been in terrific form while batters have found a way to give them enough runs to work with.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg is known to be one of the better venues in the country for batting. The average first innings score at this ground in the SA20 stands at 166. However, in the two games played here this season, the team batting first couldn’t cross 140, largely due to damp conditions helping bowlers.

JSK vs SEC Odds and Betting Tips SA20 2025

1xBet Parimatch BC Game Stake Rajabets Joburg Super Kings win the match 2.016 2.08 1.95 1.65 1.95 Sunrisers Eastern Cape win the match 1.814 1.79 1.8 2.15 1.8

Head-to-Head Record JSK vs SEC

The head-to-head record between these two teams is in favour of Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Out of five matches played between them, Sunrisers have won three while Joburg Super Kings have come out on top twice.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Sunrisers Eastern Cape are on a roll with four wins in a row, currently sitting with 19 points from seven games. In their previous game, they defeated Joburg Super Kings by 14 runs while defending 165. Aiden Markram made 43 while Tristan Stubbs struck 35 not-out off 22 before bowlers continued their great form led by Marco Jansen.

Possible XI: David Bedingham, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson

Joburg Super Kings

Joburg Super Kings have played six games in the season, winning two and losing three. In the last game, Devon Conway made 43 and Faf du Plessis scored 27 but they lost their way in the second half of the chase against the Sunrisers. Maheesh Theekshana was brought into the side last game but could be left out in this game.

Possible XI: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla

Where to Watch JSK vs SEC SA20 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 match in Durban.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In South Africa, you can catch all the live action on Supersport TV.

Toss Prediction

The overall results at this venue in the SA20 have been almost even for batting first and second. But teams winning the toss have preferred bowling first. Expect that trend to continue.

JSK vs SEC SA20 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

After the first two games in Johannesburg were washed out due to rain, the weather for this game looks promising. It is expected to be clear on Sunday with no threat of rain. The humidity levels will be ideal at just around 22% with wind gusts blowing up to 33 kmph. The temperatures are likely to range between 26°C to 30°C.

Favourites to win the match – Sunrisers Eastern Cape

As per the bookmakers, Sunrisers Eastern Cape will head into this match as favourites with a 55% chance of winning. They have the momentum on their side with four back to back victories.

Key matchup

Faf du Plessis has faced 52 deliveries from Marco Jansen and has scored 85 runs. He was dismissed twice, including in the previous clash.