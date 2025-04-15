KAR vs LAH Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 6 – 15/04/2025

Match prediction for Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match 6 in Karachi.

KAR vs LAH Predictions: Shaheen’s Qalandars Look To Carry The Momentum Against Warner’s Karachi Kings

Match No.6 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 will witness Karachi Kings (KAR) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) going head to head on April 15. The match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi, with the action set to begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the KAR vs LAH match with the top betting tips and predictions.

KAR vs LAH Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 match.

James Vince produced a magnificent knock in Karachi Kings’ opening game, hitting 101 off 43 deliveries. Vince has been a prolific run-scorer in the shorter format in leagues all over the world. His PSL record isn’t as good, but he should ride his form.

Karachi Kings have a strong batting unit on paper, comprising the likes of Tim Seifert, David Warner, James Vince, Shan Masood, and Khushdil Shah. They played their first game at this venue, and hit 12 sixes.

Abdullah Shafique has scored 217 runs in his last four matches in the PSL. He hit 66 off 38 in the first game of this season and followed it up with 37 off 23 in the second. You can back him to get a good start here.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches at the National Stadium, Karachi, are generally well balanced with help for both batters and bowlers. The average batting first score in the previous PSL edition here was 167. However, the pitch in the only game of this season hosted here was an absolute belter, with 560 runs across two innings.

KAR vs LAH Odds PSL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Karachi Kings win the match 1.79 1.80 1.81 1.80 1.80 1.80 Lahore Qalandars win the match 2.04 2.00 2.00 2.05 2.00 2.00

Head-to-Head Record KAR vs LAH

Karachi Kings have dominated the head-to-head record against Lahore Qalandars. They have faced each other 19 times in the PSL, with Karachi winning 13 games and Lahore coming out victorious nine times. They have defeated Lahore in all of the previous five encounters.

Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings kicked off their campaign with a spectacular four-wicket win over Multan Sultans. Opting to field first, their bowlers were ineffective on a flat pitch, conceding 234 in 20 overs.

Chasing a mammoth total, Tim Seifert got Karachi off to a flying start before James Vince took over. The Englishman smashed a stunning 101 off 43 deliveries while Khushdil Shah struck 60 in 37 balls as they clinched the game with four balls to spare.

Possible XI: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Fawad Ali.

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars lost the season opener but bounced back with a comprehensive victory over Quetta Gladiators on Sunday. Having been sent in to bat first, they lost an early wicket, but Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman built a solid base. Shafique hit 37 off 21 while Fakhar went on to score 67 off 39. Sam Billings provided the finishing touches with a blazing fifty off just 19 balls.

Defending 219, Shaheen Afridi struck twice in his first two overs. Rishad Hossain picked three wickets as they restricted the opponents comfortably.

Possible XI: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi.

Where to Watch KAR vs LAH PSL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 match.

Sony Sports Network holds the rights to telecast PSL 2025 matches live in India. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco, and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

The chasing teams have won 62% of the matches played at this ground in the last eight years. In the previous game, Karachi Kings chased down 235 at this venue. Expect the toss-winner to opt to field first.

KAR vs LAH PSL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Karachi is expected to be clear, warm and humid on Tuesday evening, with no forecast of rain. There will be high humidity, expected to be around 76%, with wind gusts traveling at up to 35 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 26 to 30 degrees Celsius in the evening.

Favourites to win the match – Karachi Kings

The bookmakers believe Karachi Kings are favourites heading into this game. Karachi Kings have a 54% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

James Vince vs Shaheen Afridi is a matchup that could decide this game. Vince, who’s coming off a sensational century, has scored only 50 runs in 42 balls against this left-arm pacer and has been dismissed three times.

