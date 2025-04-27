Mohammad Rizwan Drowned Again As Former PBKS, CSK Stars Keep Multan Sultans Bottom of Points Table in PSL 2025

Things haven’t gone well for Mohammad Rizwan and his team in PSL 2025.

Multan Sultans registered another defeat in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 against Lahore Qalandars last night, as Mohammad Rizwan lost another game as a captain. Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) players – Daryl Mitchell and Sikandar Raza – were instrumental in the Qalandars’ resounding win.

Chasing 186, Mitchell came at No.4 and played a prudent knock of 64 runs in 38 deliveries, including four boundaries and as many maximums, at a strike rate of 168.42. He was the leading run-scorer for Lahore Qalandars and stayed almost till the end to take the Qalandars over the line.

Meanwhile, Sikandar Raza weaved an unbeaten 40-run knock in 21 deliveries, comprising two boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 190.47. His knock was timely and ensured the required rate was never out of reach.

ALSO READ:

These two batters formed an 89-run stand for the fifth wicket and batted brilliantly to calculate the chase and remain ahead in the game. Their vast experience playing in different T20 leagues was useful, as the Qalandars registered their third win of PSL 2025 to climb to the second spot on the points table.

Mohammad Rizwan ends up on the losing side despite scoring runs

Things haven’t gone well for Mohammad Rizwan and his team, as Multan Sultans continue losing games one after another. He played well against the Lahore Qalandars, scoring 76 runs in 48 balls, with the help of six boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 158.33.

Maybe he could have played quicker, especially at the start, but that’s been a perennial issue. He took as many as 41 balls to complete his fifty, which was too slow on that nice batting deck.

Later, he played a few shots and ended the innings well, but the target wasn’t out of the opponent’s reach since he started slow. Multan Sultans finished with 185/3 when they should have scored at least 200 to pose a fight against a strong batting outfit.

This was their second consecutive loss and fifth in six attempts in PSL 2025. Multan Sultans must win all games and hope other results go in their favour to qualify for the next round.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.