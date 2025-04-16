KAR vs QUE Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 8 – 18/04/2025

Match prediction for Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match 8 in Karachi.

KAR vs QUE Predictions: Coming Off Heavy Defeats, Kings and Gladiators Battle To Get Back On The Winning Track

Match no. 8 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 will have Karachi Kings (KAR) and Quetta Gladiators (QUE) locking horns on Friday, April 18. The action will unfold at National Stadium in Karachi, with the first ball set to be bowled at 8:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the KAR vs QUE match with the top betting tips and predictions.

KAR vs QUE Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match.

Saud Shakeel over 29.5 performance points

Saud Shakeel was dismissed early in the previous game but has been in good form overall. He has scored three fifties in the last seven T20 innings, including 59 in the season opener.

Quetta Gladiators highest score after 6 overs

Karachi Kings have Tim Seifert, David Warner, and James Vince in their top three but have to deal with Mohammad Amir’s new-ball spell. Quetta Gladiators will have a slightly easier task in the powerplay.

Tim Seifert over 24.5 runs

The Kiwi batter has been in excellent form with the bat. He has made 354 runs in his previous nine T20 innings at an average of 50 while striking at 182. Seifert has only one fifty in this period but has had good starts consistently.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in National Stadium, Karachi usually offer decent help for both batters and bowlers. Last season, the average batting first score at this venue was 167. With this season in the early phase, the pitches have been good for batting with the first innings scores of 234 and 201. .

KAR vs QUE Odds PSL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Baterybet Karachi Kings win the match 1.93 1.95 1.87 1.85 1.85 1.90 Quetta Gladiators win the match 1.88 1.90 1.93 1.95 1.95 1.90

Head-to-Head Record KAR vs QUE

Quetta Gladiators have been dominant in this rivalry against Karachi Kings. They have won 12 out of 18 encounters between the two whereas Karachi Kings have managed only six wins. Quetta leads the scoreline in the previous five encounters by 4-1.

Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings started their PSL 2025 campaign with a stunning win over Multan Sultans but lost the next game to Lahore Qalandars by 65 runs. Bowling first, they had a couple of early wickets but couldn’t break through Fakhar Zaman and Daryl Mitchell in time. Hasan Ali bagged 4 for 28 but the rest of the bowlers were ineffective.

Having chased 235 in the previous game, Karachi would’ve fancied their chances of getting 202. But Shaheen Afridi removed David Warner and James Vince in the first over, and Karachi were reduced to 50-7. Khushdil Shah top scored with 39 off 27 to lessen the net run-rate damage.

Possible XI: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Fawad Ali.

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators hammered Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs in the season opener but suffered a 79-run defeat against Lahore Qalandars in the second match. Opting to field first, their bowling attack couldn’t control the runflow. Abrar Ahmed was the pick of the day bowlers with 2 for 33 but they ended up conceding 219 in 20 overs.

Quetta had the worst possible start to the chase, losing their top three in the first two overs. Rilee Rossouw fought with 44 off 19 but couldn’t keep going.

The Gladiators made one change to their playing XI in the previous game, replacing Kyle Jamieson with Akeal Hosein.

Possible XI: Finn Allen, Saud Shakeel (c), Hasan Nawaz, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis, Shoaib Malik, Akeal Hosein, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq.

Where to Watch KAR vs QUE PSL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match.

Sony Sports Network holds the rights to telecast PSL 2025 matches live in India. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

The team batting second has a 62% winning record at this ground in the last eight years. In the first game hosted here this season, Karachi Kings chased down 235. With dew likely to come into play, expect the toss-winner to opt to field first.

KAR vs QUE PSL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Karachi should be clear on Friday evening, with no cloud cover or rain forecast. The humidity levels are expected to be at around 68%, with wind gusts traveling at up to 33 kmph. As for the temperature, it should be around 27 degree Celsius in the evening.

Favourites to win the match – Karachi Kings

The bookmakers have Karachi Kings as favourites heading into this game. They have a 54% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

James Vince has a poor record against Mohammad Amir. He has scored only 71 runs in 60 balls against the left-arm pacer and has been dismissed four times.

