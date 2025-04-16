MI vs SRH Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 33 – 17/04/2025

Match prediction for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 33 in Mumbai.

MI vs SRH Predictions: Can Mumbai Indians Turn Their Season Around After A Thrilling Win?

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be up against each other in match no. 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The two former champions have had a slow start to the tournament, and will be hoping to get a move on. The blockbuster contest is set to take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with the action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the MI vs SRH match with the top betting tips and predictions.

MI vs SRH Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match.

Travis Head to be the top SRH batter – 1xBet @ 3.60, BET HERE

Travis Head had smashed 62 off 24 and 48 off 30 in two games against Mumbai Indians last year. He has done well against Jasprit Bumrah-led bowling attacks. Head has scored 214 runs in the ongoing tournament at a strike rate of 186 while averaging 36.

SRH to hit most sixes – Batery Bet @ 1.85, BET HERE

The MI batting unit has not fired at its full potential in the tournament. On paper, SRH have more firepower with the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Aniket Varma. You can back SRH to more sixes in this game.

Suryakumar Yadav over 29.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 102 off 51 the last time these two teams met. SKY hasn’t been at his best this season but has still made 239 runs at an average of 48 and strike rate of 149.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Wankhede Stadium is known for some of the best pitches in the country. Seamers often find great assistance here with the new ball on fast and bouncy pitches. But batters can dominate the proceedings after that initial phase. The average batting first score at this ground since IPL 2022 stands at 174.

ALSO READ:

MI vs SRH Odds IPL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch Rajabets BC Game Baterybet Mumbai win the match 1.75 1.65 1.74 1.75 1.79 1.75 Hyderabad win the match 2.10 2 2.10 2.05 2.18 2.10

Mumbai win the match 1xBet 1.75 Stake 1.65 Parimatch 1.74 Rajabets 1.75 BC Game 1.79 Baterybet 1.75 Hyderabad win the match 1xBet 2.10 Stake 2 Parimatch 2.10 Rajabets 2.05 BC Game 2.18 Baterybet 2.10

Head-to-Head Record MI vs SRH

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 23 times in the IPL. MI have clinched 12 games while SRH came out on top 10 times. One tied match in 2019 was claimed by MI in a super over. MI leads the last five encounters by 3-2.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have had a disappointing start to the IPL 2025. They have lost four games and won only twice, with the net run-rate reading 0.104. In their previous game, they ended the unbeaten streak of Delhi Capitals, winning by 12 runs.

Ryan Rickelton (41 off 25) and Suryakumar Yadav (40 off 28) gave a solid launchpad while Tilak Varma smashed 59 off 33. Naman Dhir struck 38 not-out in 17 balls to power the team to 205. MI bowlers were clueless against Karun Nair but a peach of a delivery by Mitch Santner brought them back in the game. Karn Sharma bagged three wickets as they clinched a victory out of nowhere.

MI brought in Karn as the impact player in the previous game and might go unchanged in this game.

Possible XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad have also won only two games in their first six outings. But their net run-rate is much worse, reading -1.245. SRH beat Punjab Kings in their previous match by eight wickets. Having opted to bowl first, their bowlers were taken to the cleaners. Harshal Patel bagged four wickets but that didn’t stop Punjab from posting 245.

Chasing a huge target, SRH openers returned to their beast mode, adding a 171-run partnership in just 12.2 overs. Travis Head scored 66 off 37 deliveries while Abhishek Sharma stole the show with an incredible 141 off 55 balls.

SRH brought in Eshan Malinga in the previous game, replacing Kamindu Mendis. They have signed Ravichandran Smaran after an Injury ruled Adam Zampa out of the season.

Possible XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Varma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga.

Where to Watch MI vs SRH IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Wankhede Stadium favours the chasing side, with dew generally making an impact in the second innings. The team batting second has won 21 out of 37 IPL matches hosted here since 2022. All of this points to the toss-winning captain opting to field first.

MI vs SRH IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Mumbai is likely to be clear and warm on Thursday evening. There should be little to no cloud cover, and rain should not be a threat. The humidity levels could be high at around 72%, while wind gusts travel at up to 33 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 26 to 30 degree Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians

The bookmakers have placed Mumbai Indians as favourites to win this game. MI have a 54% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Abhishek Sharma is coming off a blistering century in the previous game. His matchup against Jasprit Bumrah could be key for Mumbai Indians. The left-hand batter has made only 10 runs in 17 deliveries against the MI spearhead, and has been dismissed twice.

