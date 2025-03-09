MUM-W vs GJ-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – WPL 2025, Match 19 – 10/03/2025

Match prediction for Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match 19 in Mumbai.

MUM-W vs GJ-W Predictions: Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants face off with the spot in the final up for grabs

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will go head-to-head in Match No.19 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025. The match will take place at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Monday, March 10, with the action scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the MUM-W vs GJ-W match with the top betting tips and predictions.

MUM-W vs GJ-W Predictions – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL match.

Nat Sciver-Brunt over 45.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Nat Sciver-Brunt has amassed 309 runs in the ongoing WPL season, striking at 148 with three half-centuries. She has also taken eight wickets in the tournament, with best figures of 3 for 18. Back her form and all-round ability to accumulate good points.

Mumbai Indians to have the highest opening partnership – Parimatch @ 1.88, BET HERE

Mumbai Indians have a stronger opening pair in Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr. The former has found good form while the latter is amongst the safest batters. Gujarat Giants have Dayalan Hemalatha at the top, who has been in terrible form, with only 27 runs in six innings.

Beth Mooney over 23.5 runs – Stake @ 1.83, BET HERE

Beth Mooney had a few low scores but returned to form with a 96 not-out and 44 in the last couple of games. She is one of the most consistent batters in the world and should do well here on a good batting pitch.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai are usually batting friendly. Seamers can find some early movement but that’s about it. The venue hosted 11 matches in the WPL back in 2023, with the average batting first score reading 165. You can expect a very good surface to bat on in this game.

MUM-W vs GJ-W Odds WPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets MI Women win the match 1.67 1.65 1.69 1.65 1.65 Gujarat Giants win the match 2.25 2.15 2.12 2.20 2.15

Head-to-Head Record MUM-W vs GJ-W

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants have faced each other five times in the WPL. It is a one sided record, with the MI women winning all five matches.

Mumbai Indians Women

With eight points from six games and a net run rate of 0.267, Mumbai Indians occupy the third spot on the table. They can advance through to the final by winning the remaining two games without worrying about the NRR. MI Women are coming off a six-wicket win over UP Warriorz. Amelia Kerr starred with a five-for while Hayley Matthews bagged 2 for 24. Chasing 151, Matthews hit 68 off 46 and Nat Sciver-Brunt struck 37 off 23 balls. Mumbai Indians finally made a change at the top by moving up Kerr.

Possible XI: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.

Gujarat Giants Women

Gujarat Giants have put themselves in a great position with three wins on the trot. They have eight points from seven games with a net run rate of 0.334. A strong win here can help them enter straight into the final. They defeated Delhi Capitals in the last game by five wickets. Chasing 178, Harleen Deol stepped up with an unbeaten 70 in 49 deliveries while Beth Mooney made 44 off 35. Deandra Dottin also struck a crucial 24 off 10 balls.

Possible XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh.

Where to Watch MUM-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL match.

The live telecast for WPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Seven out of 11 WPL matches played at the Brabourne Stadium were won by the chasing teams. Dew is likely to be a factor so expect the team winning the toss to field first.

MUM-W vs GJ-W WPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Mumbai should be clear and warm on Monday evening. There is no threat of rain with clear skies throughout the day. The humidity levels are likely to be around 43%, while wind gusts travel at upto 25 kmph. As for the temperature, expect it to range between 22 to 28 degree Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians Women

As per the betting markets, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites heading into this match, with a 59% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Hayley Matthews has had a tough time against Ash Gardner’s off-spin. She has scored 47 runs in 67 deliveries and has been dismissed four times.

