PR vs DSG Predictions: Match tips and analysis for Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants Match 23 in Paarl

Durban’s Super Giants take on Paarl Royals to stay alive in the top-four race

The match no. 23 of the SA20 2025 will feature Paarl Royals and Durban’s Super Giants going head to head on January 27. The match will be hosted at Boland Park in Paarl, with the action scheduled to start at 9:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the PR vs DSG match with the top betting tips and predictions.

PR vs DSG Prediction – SA20 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants SA20 match.

Joe Root to score over 34.5 performance points

The England great is having a sensational SA20 season for Paarl Royals, delivering with both bat and ball. He is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 279 runs at an average of nearly 79 and strike rate of 140. Root has also taken five wickets with his off-spin bowling at 6.25 economy.

Paarl Royals to win

Paarl Royals have been excellent in home conditions, winning four out of four games. The likes of Joe Root, David Miller, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Mitchell Van Buuren have done well with the bat. In the bowling department, they have Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Dunith Wellalage, Root and Dayyaan Galiem. The DSG batting unit has not clicked in this season.

Noor Ahmad to be the top DSG bowler

Noor Ahmad has been in exceptional form with the ball, and on this Paarl surface, he will pose a bigger threat. The left-arm wrist spinner has picked up 10 wickets from seven innings at an economy of 7.12, with best match figures of 4 for 25.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Boland Park in Paarl has served pitches with significant assistance for spinners, so much so that the home side bowled 20 overs of spin in the previous game. Apart from the first game, batters have found it hard to score quickly here. The average first innings score at the venue this tournament reads 155 after four games.

PR vs DSG Odds SA20

1xBet Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Stake Paarl Royals win the match 1.751 1.72 1.7 1.7 1.7 Durban’s Super Giants win the match 2.101 2.12 2.05 2.05 2.05

Head-to-Head Record PR vs DSG

These two teams have faced each other five times in the SA20 with Durban’s Super Giants winning three games and Paarl Royals coming out on top twice.

Paarl Royals

Paarl Royals have made the best out of the resources at their disposal to sit at the top of the table. They have won six out of seven matches while losing only once. They are coming off a historic 11-run win over Pretoria Capitals as they become the first team in the SA20 to bowl all overs of spin while defending 140.

Possible XI: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dunith Wellalage, Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqabayomzi Peter

Durban’s Super Giants

It has gone from bad to worse for Durban’s Super Giants as they suffered another defeat on Saturday at the hands of MI Cape Town. They are languishing at the bottom of the group table with eight points from eight games. They have lost five games and won only one with two games ending in no results. DSG need to win both their remaining games to have a chance of making the top four.

Possible XI: Brandon King, Quinton de Kock (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Kane Williamson, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Marcus Stoinis, Keshav Maharaj (c), Prenelan Subrayen, Junior Dala, Noor Ahmad

Where to Watch PR vs DSG SA20

Check out the details of where to watch the Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants SA20 match in Durban’s.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In South Africa, you can catch all the live action on Supersport TV.

Toss Prediction

Three out of four games played in the season at this venue were won by the chasing sides. The Royals, in particular, have preferred chasing. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

PR vs DSG SA20 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

Looking at the forecast, Paarl should witness clear and humid weather in the evening. The radar shows zero chance of precipitation so the match will not have any threat of rain. The temperatures could hover between 20 to 24 degree Celsius, with a high humidity of around 90%.

Favourites to win the match – Paarl Royals

Looking at the form of two teams, the bookmakers have Paarl Royals as strong favourites with a 58% chance of winning. The Royals made Paarl a fortress this season.

Key matchup

Quinton de Kock has scored 47 runs off 34 balls against Mujeeb Ur Rahman while getting dismissed twice. This battle in the powerplay could be interesting.