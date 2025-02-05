SEC vs JSK predictions: Match Tips & Analysis for Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Eliminator in Centurion

Two-time champions Sunrisers hope to get past Super Kings to keep the title defence alive

Joburg Super Kings will take on the two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Eliminator of the SA20 on Wednesday, February 5. The match will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion, with the action scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the SEC vs JSK match with the top betting tips and predictions.

SEC vs JSK Predictions – SA20 2025 Eliminator – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 match.

Marco Jansen over 42.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.833, BET HERE

Marco Jansen is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with 15 wickets in 10 games at an economy of 6.61. Jansen has also scored 176 runs in the season with one half century. Jansen has been the MVP for his side.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win – Parimatch @ 2.05, BET HERE

Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s batting hasn’t clicked as they would’ve liked but have found form in the second half of the season. They have an excellent bowling attack, comprising Marco Jansen, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Craig Overton with Aiden Markram also doing well.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape to hit most sixes – Stake @ 2.00, BET HERE

Sunrisers have Tom Abell, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen in their batting line-up, players who are natural big hitters. They have had to bat on tougher pitches in the season which has affected their numbers but you can back them.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

SuperSport Park, Centurion has served two extreme types of pitches in this season. A couple of games saw a great deal of assistance for seamers, with the team batting first failing to reach 120. The other two games had usual flat conditions, with over 410 runs scored in each of the games. Historically, Centurion has been a batting-friendly venue so expect a runfest.

ALSO READ:

SEC vs JSK Odds SA20 2025

1xBet Parimatch Stake Rajabets BC Game Sunrisers Eastern Cape win the match 2 2.03 1.95 1.8 1.9 Joburg Super Kings win the match 1.82 1.83 1.8 1.85 1.85

Sunrisers Eastern Cape win the match 1xBet 2 Parimatch 2.03 Stake 1.95 Rajabets 1.8 BC Game 1.9 Joburg Super Kings win the match 1xBet 1.82 Parimatch 1.83 Stake 1.8 Rajabets 1.85 BC Game 1.85

Head-to-Head Record SEC vs JSK

The head-to-head record between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape is evenly matched, with both sides winning three games each. The Super Kings won by nine wickets the last time they faced off in Johannesburg.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Sunrisers Eastern Cape finished third on the table with 25 points, winning five and losing as many games. The Aiden Markram-led side had a poor start to the season with three straight losses but bounced back to secure a spot in the playoffs. Sunrisers defeated Paarl Royals in the final league match, on the back of Jordan Hermann’s fifty as well as three-fors by Craig Overton and Marco Jansen.

Possible XI: David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Tom Abell, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Craig Overton, Liam Dawson, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson

Joburg Super Kings

Joburg Super Kings lost the last game to Durban’s Super Giants but 19 points were enough to take them through. They won four games in the league stage and suffered five losses. JSK made a few changes in the previous game, moving Devon Conway to number three and leaving out Jonny Bairstow. Expect Bairstow to slot back into the side.

Possible XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Devon Conway, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Donovan Ferreira, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana

Where to Watch SEC vs JSK SA20 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 match.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In South Africa, you can catch all the live action on Supersport TV.

Toss Prediction

Batting second is a better option at this venue. Three of the four games played here this season were won by the chasing teams. Expect the toss-winning captain to choose to bowl first.

SEC vs JSK SA20 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The forecast for this game doesn’t look promising with the weather could affect the proceedings. It is expected to be cloudy with a possibility of thunderstorms in some areas. There is a 40% chance of precipitation with around 1 mm of rain predicted. The humidity levels will be high at around 79% while wind gusts travel at up to 30 kmph. The temperature should range between 20°C to 25°C.

Favourites to win the match – Joburg Super Kings

The bookmakers have placed Joburg Super Kings as favourites heading into this contest with a 55% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Faf du Plessis has hit 86 runs off 53 deliveries against Marco Jansen but has been dismissed twice. This could be a key battle in the powerplay.