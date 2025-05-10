Why Emirates Cricket Board Denied to Host Remainder of PSL 2025

Cricket diplomacy was seen at play in ECB’s refusal to host PSL 2025.

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) recently denied a request by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to host the remainder of PSL 2025 amidst an intense geo-political conflict between India and Pakistan. PSL 2025 was suspended after military exchanges between the two countries.

It was expected the tournament would be completed in the UAE but its future stands uncertain after ECB’s stance. According to a Cricbuzz report, the Indian cricket administration played a major role in this development.

‘We Owe It To BCCI’: ECB on Refusing to Host PSL 2025

Jay Shah, the former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary is currently the chairman of International Cricket Council (ICC). Relations between him and the ECB have grown stronger over the last few years, especially after the BCCI held one and a half editions of IPL in the UAE.

“We owe it to the BCCI and Jay bhai,” stated an ECB official.

In the larger scheme of things, the BCCI can use its power to isolate Pakistan cricket further, until the tensions between two neighbours subside.

PSL 2025 Future Remains Uncertain

The PCB had made a formal announcement of shifting PSL 2025 to Dubai but later had no option but to postpone. With the India-Pakistan situation escalating and Dubai’s proximity, the foreign players had serious concerns about the resumption.

“We, at the PCB, also have sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home,” the PCB said.

It is understood that the ECB first refused to host the matches at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and later quoted an amount way beyond what PCB can afford. As things stand, when and where the remaining six PSL 2025 matches will be played remains a big question mark.

